By: A.C. Rosenthal

I am going to say plainly what almost no one in public life will say: Islam is the only major religion on earth that claims the right to govern people who never chose it.

This is not fringe opinion or “Islamophobia.” It is the mainstream, documented position of classical Islamic jurisprudence for more than a thousand years. The tradition’s greatest scholars — Al-Shafi’i, Al-Suyuti, Ibn Kathir — said it in Arabic, wrote it in their legal texts, and built an entire system of law around it. That architecture still governs the major schools of Sunni and Shia fiqh today.

They divide the world into Dar al-Islam (the house of Islam) and Dar al-Harb (the house of war). The legal obligation to bring the second into the first never expires. It spells out the special tax non-Muslims must pay (jizya), the restrictions they must accept, the legal inferiority they must endure, and the conditions under which they are permitted to keep living as non-Muslims. Classical Islamic law also includes a death penalty for leaving the faith and explicitly promises Paradise to those who die killing non-believers in jihad (Quran 9:111).

I am not saying every Muslim believes or practices these things. Many Muslims are good neighbors. The key distinction is between orthodox Muslims who take the full tradition seriously and cultural Muslims who inherited the identity without the theology. The orthodox are, by Islamic standards, faithful Muslims. By Western standards, they represent a genuine problem. The cultural Muslim who quietly walks away after reading the actual sources is, by Islamic standards, a bad Muslim. By Western standards, he is simply a normal neighbor.

None of this is hidden in dusty manuscripts. It sits in plain Arabic in the most widely studied commentaries and hadith collections. Yet what the West is sold is a carefully packaged Islam for Western consumption — a soft, westernized, acceptable version that puts people at ease. We are shown only the earlier, abrogated Meccan verses about tolerance and coexistence. The later, governing Medinan verses — the ones that actually shaped Islamic law — are quietly set aside. This sanitized presentation is not accidental. It is precisely the version Islamists count on: comforting enough to lower defenses, vague enough to avoid scrutiny, and effective enough to hasten the demise of the West by delaying any serious reckoning with the tradition’s real demands.

That brings us to abrogation (naskh). The Quran was revealed over twenty-three years. The tolerant verses came first, when Muhammad was powerless in Mecca. The commanding verses about warfare, subjugation, and the terms for non-Muslims came later, after he had an army and a state in Medina. The tradition is clear: the later verses supersede the earlier ones. One single verse in Surah 9 cancelled more than a hundred peaceful verses. The “peaceful Quran” quoted at interfaith events is almost entirely the early, superseded material. The governing Quran is the later material.

The paradise guarantee is equally direct. Surah 9:111 states that Allah has “purchased” the believer’s life and property in exchange for Paradise. The price is paid when the believer kills and is killed in jihad. This is not cultural accretion. It is in the text and the most authoritative hadith collections. It explains why reform is structurally harder in Islam than in Christianity: the contract cannot be renegotiated without dismantling the authority of the Quran and the Prophet.

History records what happens when this system gains unchecked political power. Every place now majority-Muslim was once majority-Christian or other: Syria, Egypt, North Africa, Constantinople. The Christian populations were not wiped out overnight; they were steadily reduced by the legal, fiscal, and social architecture the tradition itself designed. The direction of flight has never reversed. There is no counter-example in fourteen centuries.

The West keeps treating Islam as “a religion like any other.” It is not. Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, and Judaism do not contain a classical legal obligation to govern outsiders on explicitly unequal terms. Islam does.

Understanding this from the tradition’s own authoritative sources is not Islamophobia. It is literacy. And in the world we actually live in, literacy is no longer optional.

This is a summarized version of a much longer essay. To read the full article click here.