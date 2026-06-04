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Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
6h

Some Gays for Palestine went to Gaza to show their support to hamas and the Gazan people. They found out hamas kills lgbtq and will not be coming back. Some feminists went to muslim controled nations because they believed the lie that islam supports women's rights. They found out what rape and beatings are like because they were not welcomed. W Europe has been trying to hide the truth about the violence that islamic radicals commit across their land, but its getting bad in many places. Will that happen in the US? Yes, if we do nothing about it. islam is spreading because of faithless apostates who know nothing about God's word, they believe the lies that the wolves in sheep's clothing have been spreading. May God have mercy upon all His believers who stand for righteousness.

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694208
6h

https://substack.com/@tlionel/note/c-270286975?r=3juiuz

Islamic imam in California: "you can't stop Islam. This is not your country. It is our country given by allah..."

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