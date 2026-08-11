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Ibrahim Barsoum's avatar
Ibrahim Barsoum
1d

Thanks for this very informative article to alert us about the great danger of socialism-Islamist alliance against the western civilization

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Dalya Horowitz's avatar
Dalya Horowitz
20h

Well said - realistic and brutally honest. Thanks.

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