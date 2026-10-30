We are five days from the midterms. This is not another election cycle. It is the last clear stretch of time in which the direction of the country can still be locked in before the next presidential election.

President Trump has two years left in the White House. The agenda Americans voted for—border security, enforcement of existing immigration law, and resistance to parallel systems of governance—still depends on who controls Congress. If the House and Senate flip, that window narrows sharply. Open-border policies return as a priority. Funding for immigration enforcement faces renewed cuts. Activist judges continue treating the law as optional. The networks that have spent years building institutional power regain ground they have been losing.

Current polling shows the stakes clearly. National generic ballot averages place Democrats ahead by roughly 7 to 9 points. Forecasting models give Democrats an 80 to 90 percent chance of winning the House and a 50 to 67 percent chance of taking the Senate. Several Senate races remain competitive, but the overall picture is not favorable to holding both chambers. These numbers are not destiny. They are a snapshot of turnout and intensity right now. They shift when people show up.

The same intensity is visible at the local level. Mosque construction and expansion projects continue to move through local approval processes in Florida, Texas, and elsewhere at a pace that would have been unusual a decade ago. In Pinellas County, Florida, the County Commission recently approved a land-use change for the expansion of Masjid Al-Rahman near Tarpon Springs by a 4-3 vote. Commissioner Vince Nowicki noted that county materials described the project only as a “community assembly” facility rather than naming it a mosque, and he voted against the measure. The majority advanced it. Several of the commissioners who supported the expansion are on the ballot. Residents who opposed the project made their objections known. The vote still went forward.

Florida has not limited its response to local zoning fights. The state has designated both the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations under state law. That designation is now being defended in federal court in Tallahassee, where CAIR is seeking to block it before it takes effect. The case is a direct test of whether a state can treat these organizations according to their documented history rather than the preferred public narrative.

This is not an isolated planning dispute or a single lawsuit. It is one example of how decisions that shape the character of communities are being made with limited public scrutiny and, in some cases, by officials who treat religious land-use applications as routine regardless of the scale or the stated goals of the organizations involved. When local bodies approve these projects while national leadership is still willing to name the Islamist project by its name, the gap between what voters intended and what continues to advance grows wider.

The choice is concrete. Holding the House and Senate keeps the pressure on enforcement, keeps the funding mechanisms intact, and keeps the political space open for the designations and policy changes already underway. Losing either chamber returns the advantage to those who prefer the previous posture of accommodation. Trump’s remaining time in office is fixed. The next Congress is not.

This is the week to make the voice of ordinary Americans heard at the scale that matches the organization on the other side. Vote. Bring people with you. Show up at local meetings the way the organized networks already do. Join an Act for America chapter and treat the next five days as the period that determines whether the turnaround continues or stalls.

The window is still open. It closes next Tuesday.