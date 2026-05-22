There's Still Time: Pass the SAVE America Act

It may seem as though the SAVE America Act has lost its momentum in the face of partisan gridlock, but the shocking revelations of recent days have only underscored, with crystal clarity, the urgent need for this commonsense and desperately required election integrity legislation. Our republic stands at a crossroads where the very foundation of self-government—free, fair, and transparent elections—is under relentless assault from those who prioritize power over principle. The SAVE America Act is not a partisan maneuver; it is a vital safeguard to ensure that only American citizens decide America’s future.

Consider the alarming fiasco unfolding in Maryland.

State election officials admitted to a massive error by their mail-in ballot vendor, resulting in potentially hundreds of thousands of incorrect primary ballots being sent to voters ahead of the June gubernatorial primary. President Trump rightly sounded the alarm, ordering the Department of Justice to investigate after reports that some 500,000 mail-in ballots were distributed improperly. Many reportedly went to Democrats, tilting the scales against Republican candidates in what should be a neutral process. Officials scrambled to reissue replacement ballots, instructing voters to destroy the originals, while insisting safeguards would prevent duplicate voting. Yet the damage to public confidence is profound. How can any citizen trust a system so prone to “errors” that conveniently favor one political side? This is not mere incompetence; in an era of expanded mail-in voting, such incidents expose the vulnerabilities that invite fraud and manipulation. Mail-in ballots, with their lack of in-person verification, chain-of-custody issues, and opportunities for interference, have repeatedly proven to be a weak link in our electoral chain.

This Maryland debacle comes on the heels of another disturbing case in California, where a Los Angeles County woman, Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, has agreed to plead guilty to the federal felony of paying people to register to vote. For years, she allegedly targeted vulnerable individuals on Skid Row, offering cash—$2 or $3 apiece—to fill out voter registration forms, often directing them to use her own former residence. An undercover video by independent journalists captured her brazenly admitting the scheme to secure her own payments for circulating petitions. Federal officials, including from the DOJ Civil Rights Division and the FBI, credit this video with sparking the investigation. This is not an isolated rogue actor; it points to a deeper culture in certain parts of California where vote harvesting and manipulation thrive among the homeless and transient populations. Armstrong’s plea is just the beginning, with officials signaling more charges could follow as she cooperates.

And this is layered atop the troubling stance of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who, when asked directly whether non-citizens should be allowed to vote in local elections, could not muster a simple “no.” Instead, she equivocated with “it depends,” suggesting exploration of the idea for those with legal status like green card holders in “very local” races. This reflects a dangerous drift in sanctuary jurisdictions where the distinction between citizens and non-citizens is increasingly blurred, diluting the voice of American voters and eroding the sacred principle that citizenship confers the right to shape our democracy.

President Trump is not fooled by the excuses or dismissals, and he is not backing down. He continued to crank up the heat on the U.S. Senate, demanding passage of the SAVE America Act once again from the Oval Office on Thursday. This legislation requires documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for federal voter registration, mandates a valid photo ID to vote, and directs states to clean non-citizens from voter rolls—measures that enjoy overwhelming bipartisan support among the American people. These are not extreme ideas; they are basic protections already common in many other democracies and even routine for everyday activities like boarding a plane or buying a firearm.

Contribute now to ACT for America: Securing America’s future starts with you!

We, the American people, must help intensify this pressure. Inform your senators that securing our elections is the issue their constituents demand action on above all others. With clean elections, we can rest secure in the knowledge that those who represent us in Congress earned their positions through legitimate votes—not as beneficiaries of fraud, errors, or foreign influence. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) and his colleagues should feel the weight of hundreds of thousands of patriots who simply want this straightforward, essential bill enacted without further delay.

By continuing to resist this broadly supported bill, elected officials on both the left and right reveal their true priority: power without accountability. But the American spirit—resilient, vigilant, and unyielding—will not be silenced. Our elections must reflect the will of the people, not the schemes of the powerful. The time for the SAVE America Act is now.

Click “ACT NOW” below and reach out to your U.S. Senators today. Demand they stand with the citizens of this great nation.

Share