They Are Targeting Our Children

A now-viral video out of Wylie East High School in Wylie, Texas, is spreading rapidly across the country, sparking outrage far beyond Texas. It shows a student describing how Muslim activists from the group Why Islam set up an unauthorized booth during lunch. They handed out Qurans, palm cards and even draped hijabs on students’ heads—all without any district approval.

If this doesn’t enrage every parent and patriot in America, it should. This wasn’t some harmless cultural exchange. It was a blatant attempt to push Islamist ideology into the hearts and minds of impressionable young students during school hours, right under the noses of school officials who begrudgingly admit “mistakes were made.”

School administrators are now scrambling to handle the fallout—outside groups must get prior approval from both campus and district levels, and interactions are limited to students with signed parental permission forms. Due to this procedural lapse, the school unwittingly allowed unapproved religious doctrine, including Sharia materials, to be distributed to minors without parental consent.

Security footage confirms it, yet the district insists this isn’t about religion or ideology. Nonsense. Why Islam is no neutral organization—it’s tied to the broader network of Islamist groups pushing for cultural and political influence in America, often under the guise of sharing “information.”

Amazingly, some news stations are turning to CAIR—the Council on American-Islamic Relations—for comment on the matter, giving a platform to an organization with documented links to the Muslim Brotherhood and a history of defending radical agendas. CAIR’s spokesman dismisses the incident as “informational” and “student-led,” attempting to sweep the whole thing under the rug as if proselytizing children in public schools is just fine.

Don’t be fooled. This is by design.

Islamist networks know how to exploit vulnerabilities, infiltrating schools, communities, and institutions to normalize Sharia-compliant practices and erode Western values one child at a time. Parents send their kids to school for education, not indoctrination. They certainly don’t expect them to come home with a Quran or a hijab.

No amount of CAIR whitewashing or media spin will make this incident okay. The school’s so-called “procedural breakdown” must serve as a wake-up call to parents in Texas and across the nation. We must be vigilant—watching closely, demanding full accountability, and refusing to let another situation, such as this, take place in an effort to target our children.

Not our kids. Not today. Not ever. Parents, educators, and lawmakers must stand firm against this encroachment, exposing and resisting every attempt to impose foreign ideologies on the next generation. Our freedoms depend on it.

