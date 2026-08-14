The forces that hate America are not waiting.

They are advancing every single day.

Socialism is no longer hiding. It is openly rewriting our institutions.

Apathy has settled over too many conservatives.

And a dangerous alliance between the radical Left and Islamist networks is growing stronger, more coordinated, and more emboldened.

If we do not stop them in 2026, we may never get another chance.

That is why I am asking you right now to become a Patriot Partner with a gift of $26 per month — or make a one-time donation of $26 or more.

We are training, mobilizing, and organizing conservatives across the country to fight and win this election. But without immediate support, we cannot match the other side’s intensity.

Look around. Free speech is under attack. Our borders are exploited. Our children are being indoctrinated. National security is compromised by those who want to see America weakened from within.

This is not a drill.

Will you stand with us today? Click here to become a Patriot Partner or give $26 now.

The other side is fully funded and fully committed.

Too many on our side are still sitting on the sidelines.

We refuse to lose by default.

Make your $26 commitment right now — monthly as a Patriot Partner or as a one-time gift — and help us build the army that will defend this nation.

The 2026 election is the battlefield.

We either organize and win… or we watch America continue to slip away.

There is no middle ground.

Stand with us. Donate $26 today.

For America,

Brigitte Gabriel

Chairwoman and CEO

P.S. The $26 for 2026 campaign is our line in the sand. Every Patriot Partner and every gift of $26 fuels the training and mobilization we need to win. Please act now before this window closes.