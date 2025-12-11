After Gov. DeSantis powerfully designated both the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations in Florida, the response was nothing less than predictable. CAIR, in an effort to avoid looking as if they had been caught flat-footed by the announcement, held a news conference to confirm their intention to file a lawsuit to challenge the designation. Many of you reached out to ACT for America to ensure we were aware of this escalation. Indeed, we were.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s not-so-slick American front foolishly believes filing a lawsuit against Florida will bully Governor Ron DeSantis into backing down. Instead, they will hand us the sharpest sword in the fight against radical infiltration. This clownish courtroom gambit is about to crack open their shadowy operations like a rotten egg, shining a blinding light on the millions in questionable money that fund their anti-American crusade.

Let’s be crystal clear: DeSantis’ executive order wasn’t some off-the-cuff act of “Islamophobia.” It was cold, hard justice based on irrefutable evidence—CAIR’s unindicted co-conspirator status in the Holy Land Foundation terror-financing trial, their defense of cop-killers, their lawsuits against teachers for daring to teach history, and their lobbying to gut anti-terror laws.

Florida said no more: no state contracts, no government access, no taxpayer teat for a group born from Hamas fundraisers. CAIR’s response? A frantic news conference to showcase their impending federal lawsuit claiming “viewpoint discrimination.” They believe they are victims.

Pathetic.

They’re not suing for rights; they’re suing to keep the cash cow flowing unchecked.

Chip in TODAY to help as we continue to ramp up our pressure campaign in defense of America!

But here’s the genius twist: lawsuits mean discovery. And Governor DeSantis couldn’t be more delighted. “I look forward to discovery-especially the CAIR finances. Should be illuminating,” he declared on X. “Can’t wait for CAIR to open the books!”

Exactly! Let the subpoenas fly. Let the depositions drag every donor and every wire transfer into the sunlight. We’ll finally see the full ledger: how much dirty money and anonymous terror tithes bankroll CAIR’s smear machine. How many “civil rights” lawsuits are just cover for silencing critics of jihad? How deep do the ties run to the very Brotherhood blueprint that calls for “destroying Western civilization from within”? This isn’t a setback—it’s a subpoena bonanza, forcing accountability on a group that’s dodged it for decades.

In short, CAIR’s panic button just lit up their downfall. They’ve sued to intimidate before—teachers, airlines, even states—but this time, they’ve picked a fight with a governor who doesn’t blink. Florida’s stand, following Texas’ lead, is the model every red state must copy. But it starts with us. Continue to flood your governors’ offices, demand designations, and watch the dominoes fall. Click “ACT Now” below to encourage your state to follow suit!

CAIR wants a courtroom; DeSantis plans to give them a reckoning. Let the truth be revealed. For God, for country, and for the America we refuse to surrender—discovery is coming, and so is justice.

