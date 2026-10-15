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Chuck Greer's avatar
Chuck Greer
Oct 15

Love it.

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Kathleen Cramb's avatar
Kathleen Cramb
Oct 15

She has stated "My children are grown and I can live anywhere". Absolutely no remorse. I understand deporting her but After she does time in prison.

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