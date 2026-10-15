For years justice in America felt like an urban myth. Corruption ran rampant, the connected walked free, and ordinary citizens were told that noticing the pattern made them the problem. This case may be the one that turns the tide.

Homeland Security Investigations searched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C. home before dawn on October 12. Agents left with her phone, computers, notebooks, and passport. Days earlier, more than a dozen grand jury subpoenas went to relatives, including her sister, for a Minnesota grand jury. The warrant listed possible charges of immigration fraud, false statements, and conspiracy. The Wall Street Journal reports the investigation is aimed at building a case to strip her citizenship and deport her.

Omar called it weaponization of federal law enforcement. The record says otherwise.

A federal magistrate judge, Matthew Sharbaugh of the D.C. District Court, signed the warrant. He is a registered Democrat, selected by a Democrat-controlled court near the end of the Biden administration. He limited how investigators could access materials tied to her legislative work. Probable cause still cleared that bar. Similar questions about her immigration paperwork were examined under Biden. Those investigators did not move forward. This administration reopened the file and took it to a grand jury. That is not a political hit. That is a case that was previously allowed to stall.

The core question is straightforward. Omar arrived from Somalia as a refugee in the mid-1990s and became a citizen in 2000. Investigators are examining whether she or her late father misstated her age so she could derive citizenship through him as a minor instead of applying on her own. They are also looking at what her father disclosed about his military background. If those statements were false, the citizenship that followed them is open to challenge. She has denied wrongdoing. She has not been charged. The subpoenas and the search exist because a judge found reason to look.

Omar is not an outlier. She is what happens when America stops vetting who it admits. Somalia runs on clan loyalty, Islamist violence, and a political culture where the group comes before the truth. That same community in Minnesota sat at the center of one of the largest COVID fraud schemes in the country. Americans were told the real crime was noticing. The paperwork that put Omar in Congress is the same broken system that put the fraudsters on the taxpayer’s dime.

How many more arrived the same way, with paperwork that was never rigorously checked, and now sit in local offices, school boards, and federal seats? The number is not zero. The damage is not theoretical. Communities change when the people who enter them do not share the basic premises that made those communities function.

Everyday Americans are not powerless. The ballot box is still the first and most direct instrument. Vote for candidates who will enforce existing immigration law, demand real vetting, and stop treating every claim of refuge as an automatic path to permanent residency and citizenship. Demand that denaturalization be used when fraud is proven. Demand that the next administration not quietly shelve these cases again.

Omar’s office says there is no basis for this. The grand jury will test that claim. Jail time is possible if false statements are proven. Denaturalization is possible if citizenship was obtained by fraud. Deportation follows denaturalization. Those are not threats. They are the ordinary consequences the law already provides.

Americans have waited a long time to see the law applied without regard for office or origin. The search of Omar’s home, the subpoenas to her family, and the open question of her citizenship are the first real evidence in years that the wait may be ending. Shameless justice is finally here.

For God, family, and the future of America,

Brigitte Gabriel

Chairwoman and CEO Act for America

P.S. Forward this to someone who still thinks a search warrant signed by a Democratic judge is “weaponization.” The next step is not a press conference. It is a decision by a grand jury.