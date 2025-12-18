Act for America

Continuation; The antichrist is only such when Satan moves in.He can rule as just a man and then on a certain day, he becomes the antichrist He may be the antichrist now, or not yet but soon. He's not a homosexual. He has no desire to women's desires, meaning no real respect. Clinton loves women but not their desires.

The antichrist is not Clinton. The antichrist is Trump !!!!! Trump gives gifts like Greeks to troy. Trump is wonderfully cornering Israel into great danger. He is setting up ai enslavement america. Warp speed alone should have made it clear. He knows what he is doing exactly.paula white, the satanist posing as a christian is a huge clue. I've got hundreds of clues. Want them, and I'll take time and then email it all to you upon request.

Jesus warned us.

You are one of my favorite people. You do wonderful things and I back and pray for you fully. But we have a problem not on the radar of so many good people. Some are hostage to Darby doctrines that makes it impossible to see what is visible. One such is that they are out of here before the antichrist reigns. That is false.

Because of that doctrine many will support the antichrist blindly. They forget that he comes as an angel of light, meaning he looks good like he is for us. Almost the very elect get conned by him.

