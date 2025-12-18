As 2025 comes to a close, we must be clear-eyed and awake. Terror attacks and threats seem to be increasing by the day. The next one could strike your neighborhood, your church, your child’s school.

ACT for America is on the front lines fighting for you, for our country! We face a lethal enemy devoted to attacking our way of life, our faith and our values. Christianity is under attack. Jews are under attack, and our Western civilization stands on a cliff. Evil must be rooted out.

We’ve exposed the historic welfare fraud in Minnesota. We’re pushing for terror designations for the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR like we did in Texas and Florida, and mobilizing patriots to demand real action on a litany of issues impacting our nation. And we are winning!

Just this week we targeted Arizona legislators to designate CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terror organization. In less than 12 hours, tens of thousands of Arizona patriots contacted their elected officials in support. This is how you impact legislation and win!

But we need your help to do more. Stand with us as a patriot partner with a $26, $50, $75 or more and help us save our nation!

We have aggressively ramped up grassroots mobilization and organization including recruitment of chapter leaders and volunteer activists across this country. In the last six weeks we’ve signed up 116 new chapters in 34 states. We’re just getting started.

We’re taking back America one county at a time—planting groups, building coalitions and taking our grassroots activism to the next level.

America will not fall under our watch. We need your help to keep the fight raging into 2026. Your tax-deductible gift today—$26, $50, $100, or whatever you can—maximizes our outreach. Support our efforts with a generous one-time donation, or with a recurring contribution that guarantees our fight continues well into the future.

Chip in now to ensure a safer, more prosperous America in 2026.

Every dollar is a weapon against the darkness. Together, we’ll fight the good fight and hold our elected officials accountable. If they are not willing to see the light, we are going to make them feel the heat. Together we preserve a free America.

Let’s Roll,

Brigitte Gabriel

Founder & Chairman, ACT for America

P.S. No time to lose—your gift today could prevent tomorrow’s devastating headline. Donate now and stand with us!

Share