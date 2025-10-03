Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregg Mackie's avatar
Gregg Mackie
16h

Love this message, yet the hatred and TDS is running rampant, and this will fall on dead ears! Hopefully the future indictments against the Deep State will be a little wake-up call!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Act for America and others
Jenny Hendley's avatar
Jenny Hendley
19h

Thank you Brigette Gabrielle. Your leadership is so appreciated. Praying for you and yours and America too. 🇺🇸 So love my Country, family and God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture