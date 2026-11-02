Tomorrow is the last day to decide whether America keeps the pressure on the networks that have spent decades working to replace its foundations, or hands them the advantage.

The Palestinian flag over the riots in France and Italy is not a random protest symbol. It is the visible marker of a longer strategy. In 1991 the Muslim Brotherhood put that strategy in writing. Their Explanatory Memorandum, later entered as evidence in the Holy Land Foundation trial, called it a Civilization-Jihadist Process: infiltrate Western institutions, use the host country’s own systems against it, expand the base, and sabotage the existing order from within until it collapses. Qatar and Turkey fund the broader effort. Parts of the left supply the political cover and the street mobilization. Europe is already living with the results. Looting, arson, and open rejection of the host culture are no longer theoretical.

That same process is active in the United States. Organizations listed in the 1991 memorandum continue to operate. Local approvals for large-scale Islamic facilities move forward with limited scrutiny. Organized blocs are mobilizing voters. The midterms are tomorrow. Holding the House and Senate keeps enforcement, designations, and resistance intact. Losing either chamber returns the advantage to those who prefer accommodation and silence.

This is not a normal election. It is the last clear opportunity, while President Trump still has two years in office, to lock in the direction Americans already voted for. Every seat that flips the wrong way widens the opening for the playbook that is already producing results across the Atlantic.

Do not sit this one out. Vote tomorrow. Take people with you. Treat the next twenty-four hours as the period that determines whether the turnaround continues or stalls. The European scenes are the warning. Tomorrow is the response.