The radical Left has hijacked June, “Pride Month”, and turned it into a full-scale war on everything we hold dear — starting with the nuclear family itself.

And this week, they scored their most shocking victory yet.

In New York, the Democrat-controlled legislature just passed a radical bill that strips the words “mother” and “father” from state law — replacing them with the cold, clinical, dehumanizing terms “gestating parent” and “non-gestating parent.”

Yes, you read that correctly.

ACT For America is fighting back! We need 100 committed patriots to step up right now with an urgent gift of $26 or more. Will you lead the charge?

This is not some minor wording tweak. This 15,000-word assault rewrites child custody laws, family court proceedings, domestic relations law, education law, and more — erasing the God-given reality of motherhood and fatherhood in the eyes of the state.

At the very heart of Karl Marx’s dystopian agenda was the “abolition of the family.”

The radical Left has pursued it for decades. Now they’ve delivered one of their most grotesque victories yet — right here in America.

And make no mistake: If they succeed in New York — the nation’s most populous state — they will ram this through in every other state. They are coming for your family next.

We must stop them cold — and fight them every single step of the way.

ACT For America is on the front lines. But we cannot do this without you.

Are you able to step up today and help us fight to preserve our country?

Your gift today will fuel our immediate mobilization: exposing this insanity in the media, pressuring Governor Hochul to veto the bill, and preparing to battle this toxic ideology in state after state.

This isn’t about “inclusion.” It’s a deliberate attack on the nuclear family — the very foundation of American strength, stability, and freedom.

They want to replace moms and dads with state-approved labels, pit women against men, parents against children, and erase the sacred bonds that built this nation.

Straight out of the communist playbook.

I’ll be honest with you — this fight wasn’t in our budget. We didn’t plan for it.

But we refuse to sit on the sidelines while radicals destroy the America we love.

Even with all our other critical battles, we know this one is too important to ignore. The America our children and grandchildren deserve is under direct assault.

That’s why we are stepping up — and why I’m asking you, from the bottom of my heart, to stand with us right now.

Will you be one of the 100 patriots we desperately need today?

Your $26, $50, $100, or even $250 gift will be felt immediately in this fight to save the nuclear family and restore America’s core values.

Please don’t wait. The bill is sitting on Governor Hochul’s desk right now.

Click here to give your urgent gift and help us stop this madness before it spreads across the country.

Thank you for being the kind of patriot who refuses to surrender our most sacred institutions.

In urgent service to God, family, and country,

Brigitte Gabriel

Founder and President

ACT For America

P.S. Time is running out. If we don’t flood the zone with action and resources this week, this attack on mothers, fathers, and the American family will become the new normal — and spread like wildfire to your state. Your gift right now is the difference between victory and defeat. Please don’t let the radical Left win this one. Donate here →