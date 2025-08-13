Act for America

Stan Hoffman
7h

First of all I can not sign Make DC Safe Again as it isn't working properly. Not sure if someone is hacking your organization or substack to block things because this has happened before. 2nd, this emergency has been manufactured by the left who is allowing crime to thrive and manipulating the numbers. If they were upholding the law, then Pres Trump would not be getting involved. The DC Police Chief was asked what is the new chain of command and she responded with "what's that?" How can a Police Chief not know what chain of command is? That's beyond ignorance. You can not be at the top of the police's chain of command and not know what it means. That's caused by DEI and other leftist trash that gets people jobs with no ability to perform the job. That's what causes a society to break down.

Stephen Russell
2h

Id add these:

Armed citizens

mini drones for air coverage

CCTV array

Use cameras inside stores facing inside & streetside

Ph, Text # to call in crimes

K rails

Curfew?

Block dangerous areas

New signage & maps

Update maps from DC Tourist bureau for tourism

