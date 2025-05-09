ANOTHER ACT FOR AMERICA CAMPAIGN TRIUMPH

Victory! President Donald Trump signed an executive order on May 2, 2025, slashing taxpayer funding for NPR and PBS, fulfilling a decades-long conservative dream championed by Act for America’s relentless campaign.

Our grassroots powerhouse unleashed over 518,000 emails, phone calls, and social media posts, ensuring this historic moment became reality. Forcing taxpayers to fund leftwing propaganda for 58 years was an egregious overreach—LAST FRIDAY, we celebrated a collective win for freedom, proving the squeaky wheel gets the grease when patriots unite!

Fuel our fight for freedom with a 100% tax-deductible gift to Act for America, making a REAL IMPACT on America’s hottest issues! Donate Here>>

Since 1967, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has funneled over $500 million annually to NPR and PBS, outlets accused of peddling biased, left-leaning narratives while masquerading as “public” media. These networks, which should have been privatized from the start, have enjoyed taxpayer subsidies despite a media landscape brimming with diverse, independent options. Act for America’s campaign, launched with fervor, demanded an end to this injustice, rallying supporters to flood Congress and the White House with our message: no more taxpayer-funded propaganda! Our post, “End Taxpayer-Funded Press,” and action hub, “No Taxpayer-Funded Press,” galvanized half a million actions, amplifying our call to defund these “radical left monsters,” as Trump aptly described them.

President Trump’s resolve was unwavering. On April 1, 2025, he declared on Truth Social, “REPUBLICANS MUST DEFUND AND TOTALLY DISASSOCIATE THEMSELVES FROM NPR & PBS, THE RADICAL LEFT ‘MONSTERS’ THAT SO BADLY HURT OUR COUNTRY!” At the signing, he stated, “Which viewpoints NPR and PBS promote does not matter. What does matter is that neither entity presents a fair, accurate, or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens.” The executive order directs the CPB to “cease direct funding to NPR and PBS” and eliminate indirect subsidies through local stations, a move Trump championed as “ending the taxpayer subsidization of biased media.”

Fuel our fight for freedom with a 100% tax-deductible gift to Act for America, making a REAL IMPACT on America’s hottest issues! Donate Here>>

Administration allies echoed this sentiment. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) cheered, “Good Riddance!” promising legislation dubbed the “Defund Government Sponsored Propaganda Act.” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) added, “NPR and PBS have turned into taxpayer-funded echo chambers for the Left. President Trump is right to pull the plug. If these networks want to push bias, they can do it without your money!!” These voices, amplified by our campaign’s 518,000-strong outcry, underscored the urgency of dismantling a system that forced Americans to bankroll partisan narratives for nearly six decades.

The left’s outrage—PBS CEO Paula Kerger called the order “blatantly unlawful”—only highlights their desperation to cling to unearned subsidies. NPR’s claim that just 1% of its budget comes from public funds ignores the millions flowing through local stations, a loophole our campaign targeted. Legal scholars may argue Trump’s authority over the CPB, but our victory lies in shifting the narrative: taxpayers deserve media that serves, not manipulates, them. Rural stations, reliant on CPB funds, face challenges, but privatization offers a path to true independence, free from government strings.

This triumph belongs to every patriot who emailed, called, or posted, proving our collective voice can reshape America. Freedom rings louder with each passing day, and Act for America’s campaign shows we’re unstoppable when we stand together. Never give up, never stop voicing your values—because as the squeaky wheel, we get the grease! Let’s keep pushing, ensuring our nation reflects the principles of liberty and truth for generations to come.

Fuel our fight for constitutional freedoms with a generous donation today, trusting we are fighting for you, our culture, and our security through REAL WORK for REAL RESULTS!

Together, the victory is ours! Donate Today>>

In Gratitude,

Brigitte Gabriel

P.S. Because of generous donors and member participation, we have sent an astonishing 277 million direct emails, petition signatures, phone calls, and social media posts as the nation’s largest digital grassroots lobby in the nation. Don’t let limited funds slow us down-give generously today and help us accelerate our efforts on the frontlines and secure our future together! Donate Today>>

Share

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!