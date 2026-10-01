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Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
Oct 1Edited

When Israel rejected God and became "TOLeRANT" to all evil and sacrificed 10's of thousand children, their high tower, the symbol of their economic prosperity was struck down by the Assyrian terrorists. The US became "TOLERANT" to all evil and has sacrificed about 70million babies and the WTC was struck down by the modern day muslim terrorists. I know they read my comments, and that's why you have the idiot's like hasan piker claiming the US deserved 9/11. He perverts the truth, its not that we deserved it, it's that we lost God's protection by forsaking Him for so long and so judgment came upon the nation through 9/11 and the wars that followed. The terrorist Assyrians began moving into Samaria, Israel, and Judah destroying everything in their path. Only Jerusalem was spared because King Hezekiah tore down all the temples and idols of false gods his father before him had risen up and restored the worship of God. After 9/11, the modern day muslim terrorists were brought in by the millions and they are working to destroy everything in their path. Some guy made a comment on y tub the other day that something changed in 2008 when Obama became President. So I told him what changed. The city of Pergamon was considered the most evil place in the world 2000 years ago. The city had built the altar of Pergamon and a statue of the false god of war Zeus on it. They brutally murdered Antipas who stood firm for Jesus. The altar was then buried under dirt, obviously by the hand of God, and remained hidden until 1868 when a German unearthed it and moved it to Germany. They didn't understand what it was but placed it in the Berlin Museum of History. There are many events that occurred coinciding with the altar of Pergamon and Zeus. like the birth of hitler, WWI, WWII, holocaust, and the Soviets moved it to Moscow 3 yrs after the war and completed their first nuke the day it arrived, then moved it back to Berlin. The statue of Zeus is called the throne of satan, so it has the presence of satan. That's why its connected with many evil events. hitler asked an engineer to build him a field in which he could deliver speech's to the people and the guy chose to build the head of the field with a replica of the altar of Pergamon on which hitler spoke, and hitler was satanic. Obama gave both of his Presidential acceptance speech's to the democrat national conventions of 2008 and 2012 standing on a replica of the altar of Pergamon. As of 2015, it was known that he had visited the altar and statue of Zeus in Berlin 9 times for his source of inspiration. So he is definitely connected spiritually to satan who is the adversary, the destroyer. Obama is an adversary against the US, Jews, and Christians, and he destroys what he touches. What is going on in the spiritual realm is made manifest in the physical realm. This is why believers must repent of any wickedness, humble themselves before God seeking His face in prayer before stepping out to act. You don't have God's protection and satan will trash you. I know, happened to me in my youth when I didn't know the Bible and didn't have a strong relationship with God. So pray for our leaders, pray for our nation, and step out in faith to act accordingly to help defeat the enemy and take back our nation. They will do everything to stop us, they've stopped prayer in parts of Great Brittan because the enemy knows the power of the prayers of a righteous person. We loose the November election and everything Pres Trump has implemented will be reversed and they will strike back even harder than before. This isn't a joke, its reality. May God bless all of His believers who stand firm in the faith.

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Wilma's avatar
Wilma
Oct 3

Now we must deport ALL imams! The imams are persuading Muslims to engage in jihad!

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