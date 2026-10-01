By: NEIL MUNRO
The White House says it has reduced legalized migration from Muslim-majority nations by more than 90 percent.
The cutbacks are a huge setback to the progressive policy of importing diverse migrants to help fragment the civic rules that ordinary Americans have created to manage their neighborhoods, schools, and society.
The policy shift also reduces the growth of antisemitic communities in U.S. society, said Noah Pollak, a Trump deputy in the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Education. “This is the single most consequential policy to combat antisemitism in the US in the last decade and it’s not even close,” he wrote on X.
“The Trump admin — and especially those like @StephenM who implemented it — will get no thanks or credit from legacy Jewish organizations,” he added.
In 2024, President Joe Biden’s deputies welcomed a monthly inflow of roughly 14,000 migrants from Muslim-majority nations such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, and Malaysia.
But that monthly inflow plummeted to roughly 1,000 in February 2026, partly because of Trump’s agency reforms, such as extensive security checks.
The monthly inflows are mostly set by Congress and include new legal migrants, chain-migration relatives, and the refugee inflow set by the White House.
The chart does not include Muslims from nations that have Muslim minorities in countries such as India, which is providing a huge share of legalized migrants, mostly via the corporate hiring of Indians with H-1B, L-1, F-1, and J-1 visas.
The reductions come 25 years after Muslim migrants killed 3,000 Americans in the Twin Towers atrocity.
Then-President George W. Bush (R) favored mass migration for economic growth. But he also boosted Islamic migration as part of a foreign-policy strategy to reassure the Muslim populations of the Middle East.
His successor, progressive President Barack Obama (D), raised the Muslim inflow, and President Joe Biden (D) further accelerated the arrivals after the collapse of the Afghan government. The inflow was engineered by progressive deputies, such as Alejandro Mayorkas, with the aid of pro-migration laws passed in 1990 by Congress.
The size of the resident Muslim population in the U.S. is roughly 4 million, most of whom are concentrated in a few political jurisdictions, such as New York.
Obama downplayed the fundamental civic conflicts between Islam and Christianity. “So let’s start with this fact: For more than 1,000 years, people have been drawn to Islam’s message of peace. And the very word itself Islam comes from salam, peace,” he wrongly declared when visiting a mosque in 2016.
This progressive eagerness to downplay the deep conflicts between Islam and American society reflects their ambitions and often-debunked claim that progressive policies can trump human nature.
For example, Americans govern their communities via their own civic rules that try to balance personal freedom and social order. The civic rules, or social norms, are shaped by citizens, parents, religious practices, school boards, town councils, and judges. The rules are mostly conservative because the costs of errors are often very high for individual Americans and their children.
But progressives want the power to rewrite Americans’ civic rules, which they often deem to be racist, xenophobic, and unfair to minorities. Democrats use migration to impose massive diversity that undermines the civic rules, so providing Democrats an excuse to impose their rules, such as legal rights for children who claim to be transgender.
Progressives also favor the Muslim inflow because Muslims mostly vote for Democrat candidates who welcome the migrants and protect them from popular pressure to assimilate into American society. That skew has tipped many elections to the Democrats, especially in Minnesota and New York City, because local Muslim leaders pressure legalized immigrant Muslims to vote in high numbers for Democrats.
In September 2025, for example, Obama explained the progressives’ political ambition to change America via migration:
[We] say, based on these ideals — we hold these truths to be self-evident…all men are created equal … and a constitution and a Bill of Rights and a democracy — that we can somehow figure out how to get along and maintain our private beliefs and pray to god in our own ways, and retain aspects of the cultures that we bring from wherever it is that we’re coming from, and yet still decide that we are all Americans … and try to make it better for each successive generation.
“There’s never been an experiment [emphasis added] like this, where you have people from every corner of the globe show up in one place,” he said.
Obama’s progressive experiment has imposed massive pain on ordinary Americans — including on Jewish Americans who now see pro-Hamas activists on New York streets, under the partial protection of the city’s new Muslim mayor.
Business groups, such as the Cato Institute, favor migration — even of orthodox Muslims — regardless of the massive costs it imposes on ordinary Americans. “About 30% of these immigrants were not Muslim, but they hate Muslims so much that they don’t care if this harms Christians,” said David Bier, a pro-migration activist at the Cato Institute.
Orthodox Muslims, however, hate Americans’ way of life and so teach that Islam requires immigrant Muslims to self-segregate from Americans’ balanced culture of freedom and cooperation.
Trump has also blocked illegal migration over the southern border and is on track to sharply reduce overall levels of legalized migration in 2026.
When Israel rejected God and became "TOLeRANT" to all evil and sacrificed 10's of thousand children, their high tower, the symbol of their economic prosperity was struck down by the Assyrian terrorists. The US became "TOLERANT" to all evil and has sacrificed about 70million babies and the WTC was struck down by the modern day muslim terrorists. I know they read my comments, and that's why you have the idiot's like hasan piker claiming the US deserved 9/11. He perverts the truth, its not that we deserved it, it's that we lost God's protection by forsaking Him for so long and so judgment came upon the nation through 9/11 and the wars that followed. The terrorist Assyrians began moving into Samaria, Israel, and Judah destroying everything in their path. Only Jerusalem was spared because King Hezekiah tore down all the temples and idols of false gods his father before him had risen up and restored the worship of God. After 9/11, the modern day muslim terrorists were brought in by the millions and they are working to destroy everything in their path. Some guy made a comment on y tub the other day that something changed in 2008 when Obama became President. So I told him what changed. The city of Pergamon was considered the most evil place in the world 2000 years ago. The city had built the altar of Pergamon and a statue of the false god of war Zeus on it. They brutally murdered Antipas who stood firm for Jesus. The altar was then buried under dirt, obviously by the hand of God, and remained hidden until 1868 when a German unearthed it and moved it to Germany. They didn't understand what it was but placed it in the Berlin Museum of History. There are many events that occurred coinciding with the altar of Pergamon and Zeus. like the birth of hitler, WWI, WWII, holocaust, and the Soviets moved it to Moscow 3 yrs after the war and completed their first nuke the day it arrived, then moved it back to Berlin. The statue of Zeus is called the throne of satan, so it has the presence of satan. That's why its connected with many evil events. hitler asked an engineer to build him a field in which he could deliver speech's to the people and the guy chose to build the head of the field with a replica of the altar of Pergamon on which hitler spoke, and hitler was satanic. Obama gave both of his Presidential acceptance speech's to the democrat national conventions of 2008 and 2012 standing on a replica of the altar of Pergamon. As of 2015, it was known that he had visited the altar and statue of Zeus in Berlin 9 times for his source of inspiration. So he is definitely connected spiritually to satan who is the adversary, the destroyer. Obama is an adversary against the US, Jews, and Christians, and he destroys what he touches. What is going on in the spiritual realm is made manifest in the physical realm. This is why believers must repent of any wickedness, humble themselves before God seeking His face in prayer before stepping out to act. You don't have God's protection and satan will trash you. I know, happened to me in my youth when I didn't know the Bible and didn't have a strong relationship with God. So pray for our leaders, pray for our nation, and step out in faith to act accordingly to help defeat the enemy and take back our nation. They will do everything to stop us, they've stopped prayer in parts of Great Brittan because the enemy knows the power of the prayers of a righteous person. We loose the November election and everything Pres Trump has implemented will be reversed and they will strike back even harder than before. This isn't a joke, its reality. May God bless all of His believers who stand firm in the faith.
Now we must deport ALL imams! The imams are persuading Muslims to engage in jihad!