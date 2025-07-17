Act for America

Sun
1d

Don’t forget those who got killed 😢 such terror must stop! Not to mention it is intentionally planned😡

johnandaida gravlee
1hEdited

There is too much OFFICIAL ambivalence towards the guilty in Washington. I for one expected strategic arrests and charges of corrupt officials who are still strangling one nation under God! It’s starting to smell like rotting fish! Trump needs action not back peddling rhetoric!

