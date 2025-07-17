I can’t believe a year has passed without serious action being taken against Secret Service agents who failed in their mission. Perhaps leadership appointed unqualified or ill-suited agents into the field, but the leadership, beyond the former director we helped oust, should be removed!

We’re talking about agents responsible for protecting the former and incoming President of the United States, the highest and most consequential office in the world!

One year ago, on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump narrowly escaped three deadly headshots by mere millimeters, saved through divine intervention. Yet, the catastrophic Secret Service failure remains unresolved: we still don’t know the shooter’s motives or whether he acted alone!

This tragedy claimed Corey Comperatore, a beloved husband and father, leaving his family desperate for justice. David “Jake” Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, suffered life-threatening injuries—Dutch now resuming public life, Copenhaver still in rehabilitation, both enduring lasting effects. No one has been fired. America demands accountability now!

A Senate report, released on the one-year anniversary, details a “cascade of preventable failures,” including communication breakdowns, ignored warnings, and denied resources, demanding the immediate firing of all involved agents still on the taxpayer payroll.

Eight Secret Service agents, including a site agent suspended for 42 days, faced minimal discipline—none were fired—despite their negligence. The report criticizes the agency’s “insufficient accountability” and the assignment of inexperienced agents to critical roles, which was exacerbated by DEI-driven hiring that prioritized diversity over merit. This resulted in a “pencil-pusher” culture unfit for high-stakes protection duties.

A merit-based, highly trained Secret Service is essential to counter these threats and protect Trump and his Administration, which faces heightened risks, including a new Iranian threat reportedly offering a new $40M bounty for Trump’s assassination.

