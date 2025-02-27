Trump Slays Bureaucratic Tyrants

A Death Blow to the Deep State

President Trump and his unrelenting cabinet are slaying the bureaucratic tyrants with righteous fury, wielding a sledgehammer to shatter their sprawling power structures and restore the constitutional authority that belongs to the people.

These entrenched overlords, who’ve long lorded over our industries, schools, and wallets, are being toppled one by one, their reign of suffocating rules crumbling under the weight of Trump’s resolve. With every stroke of his pen and every day that passes, the shackles of overreach fall away, unleashing a freer America—where liberty thrives, innovation soars, and citizens reclaim their rightful voice.

President Donald Trump unleashed a seismic Executive Order on February 19, 2025, aimed at dismantling the suffocating bureaucracy that has choked America’s spirit for decades.

With surgical precision, Trump’s order targets the sprawling administrative state, stripping away unconstitutional regulations and enforcing strict alignment with the law.

D.O.G.E. Chart Showing Regulations Created by Unelected Bureaucrats for Each Law Passed by Congress.

This Executive Order is a masterstroke of governance, which mandates a top-to-bottom review of every regulation under federal jurisdiction, tasking agency heads with identifying and purging rules that defy the Constitution, exceed statutory authority, or harm the national interest. From stifling small businesses to hamstringing innovation, these bureaucratic relics are now on the chopping block.

The directive is clear: if it’s not explicitly authorized by Congress or the President, it’s gone.

Agency heads, in lockstep with DOGE Team Leads and the Office of Management and Budget, have 60 days to sift through the regulatory morass and report back.

Support D.O.G.E and Elon Musk – ACT NOW!

Regulations must reflect the “best reading” of the law, not the whims of faceless bureaucrats. Enforcement, too, gets a reality check—agencies are ordered to halt actions based on shaky legal ground, preserving resources for what’s lawful and just.

President Trump is delivering a leaner, meaner government that respects its constitutional lanes and unleashes American potential.

This isn’t just deregulation; it’s a restoration of the Republic’s soul. For too long, unelected officials have scribbled rules in the shadows, strangling industries like energy and manufacturing, hobbling education with mandates, and bleeding the economy dry. Trump’s order flips the script, forcing accountability and transparency.

It’s a love letter to the Constitution, a death blow to the deep state, and a lifeline to every citizen yearning for a government that works for them, not against them.

Shop and Support Our Cause

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!