President Donald J. Trump just completed a powerful five-day trip across Asia, securing major trade wins and striking a historic deal with China to combat the fentanyl crisis that’s been devastating our communities. This wasn’t just diplomacy; it was decisive, America-first leadership in motion, from Malaysia to Japan to South Korea, with a pivotal meeting in Busan that put Beijing on notice.

In Malaysia, Trump signed agreements giving U.S. companies reliable access to critical minerals, rare earth elements vital for technology, defense, and manufacturing. No longer will America be held hostage by China’s devious monopoly. These deals mean more jobs at home, stronger supply chains, and a competitive edge in everything from semiconductors to electric vehicles.

Then in Japan, Trump delivered for American workers. He secured commitments for massive purchases of U.S. soybeans, beef, and pick-up trucks, reversing years of trade imbalances that hit our farmers and manufacturers hard. Additionally, another critical minerals and rare earths metals deal was signed to further the release of China’s stranglehold on this market. Japan’s leaders didn’t just agree; they invested in partnership with the United States, recognizing that a strong America benefits the free world.

But the headline moment came in Busan, where Trump met face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

For too long, deadly fentanyl components have flowed from China, fueling an overdose epidemic that claimed over 100,000 American lives last year. The left talks tough but does nothing. In fact, their open border stance has only helped proliferate the problem. Trump, however, acts. Using targeted tariffs as leverage, he negotiated a breakthrough: China pledged to crack down on fentanyl chemical exports, while resuming large-scale purchases of American agricultural goods. In return, Trump reduced certain tariffs, from 57% to 47%, including halving the fentanyl-specific rate from 20% to 10%. This isn’t weakness; it’s smart pressure with clear demands that deliver immediate results.

Early reports show fentanyl seizures at the border are already dropping, and street-level purity is declining. That means fewer overdoses, fewer funerals, fewer shattered families. Trump called it an “amazing meeting” with “outstanding decisions,” and he’s right. When he returns to China in April, it will be to enforce compliance, not celebrate symbolism.

To conclude his trip on a final high note Trump focused on South Korea, where leaders toasted a nearly finalized trade agreement that will open markets and strengthen alliances.

This is what leadership looks like: bold, results-driven, unapologetically pro-American. Trump didn’t beg; he negotiated from strength and won. From factory floors to family dinner tables, these victories matter. They protect jobs, save lives, and restore respect for the United States on the global stage.

Now it’s our turn. Contact your federal legislators. Demand Congress back these gains with strong support for policies that keep pressure on China and reward American workers. The fight isn’t over, but thanks to President Trump, we’re now winning.

