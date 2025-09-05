President Trump has escalated his efforts to overhaul the nation's voting processes, emphasizing mandatory voter identification, stringent measures to prevent non-citizen voting, and broader reforms to restore public trust in the electoral system.

Trump's recent statements and executive actions underscore a top priority: ensuring that only eligible American citizens cast ballots, free from rampant fraud and vulnerabilities exploited in past elections.

Trump's latest salvo came on August 30, 2025, via a post on Truth Social, where he declared: “Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order to That End!!!”

He further specified restrictions on mail-in voting, stating, “Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And the Far Away Military.” This announcement builds on a March 25, 2025, executive order titled "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections," which Trump signed to mandate proof of citizenship for voter registration and enforce other safeguards.

In Trump’s March executive order, he outlined the rationale explicitly: “Despite pioneering self-government, the United States now fails to enforce basic and necessary election protections employed by modern, developed nations, as well as those still developing. India and Brazil, for example, are tying voter identification to a biometric database, while the United States largely relies on self-attestation for citizenship.” He continued, criticizing the U.S. system: “In tabulating votes, Germany and Canada require use of paper ballots, counted in public by local officials, which substantially reduces the number of disputes as compared to the American patchwork of voting methods that can lead to basic chain-of-custody problems.”

On the issue of non-citizen voting, the order highlighted federal laws like 18 U.S.C. 1015 and 611, which prohibit foreign nationals from voting, yet noted enforcement failures: “Several Federal laws... prohibit foreign nationals from registering to vote or voting in Federal elections. Yet States fail adequately to vet voters’ citizenship, and, in recent years, the Department of Justice has failed to prioritize and devote sufficient resources for enforcement of these provisions. Even worse, the prior administration actively prevented States from removing aliens from their voter lists.”

Trump reiterated these themes in a February 21, 2025, speech to governors, where he urged states to adopt stricter measures: “If states required ‘proof of citizenship, voter ID, paper ballots, one day voting,’ it would result in knowing ‘the results of your election by 10 p.m.’” He has also tied these reforms to broader fraud allegations, stating in a March 14, 2025, speech: “What a difference a rigged and crooked election had on our country. And the people who did this to us should go to jail. They should go to jail.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi has echoed Trump's priorities. In a statement following the March order, Bondi affirmed: “The Department of Justice will enforce these statutes rigorously, prioritizing prosecutions for election crimes, including illegal voting by non-citizens, to ensure the integrity of our elections.” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has also weighed in, directing her department to share immigration data with states: “We will provide the tools necessary to identify and remove non-citizens from voter rolls, preventing any dilution of American votes.”

Trump advocates for paper ballots, public counting, and one-day voting to minimize disputes and speed results, arguing that electronic machines and extended mail-in periods enable fraud. In an August 18, 2025, Truth Social post, he wrote: “WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT... by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.”

Fact: Act for America helped pass 84 election integrity bills in 31 states last year!

Fact: Only Alabama, Ohio, and Texas provide security to prevent illegals from voting and voter ID methods in Elections!

Fact: Florida is the only state to receive an A election security score, preventing 5 major election vulnerabilities!

Fact: Only 28 states banned Drop Boxes, Zuckerbucks, and Private Funding!

