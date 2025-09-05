Act for America

Stan Hoffman
6h

If I went south of the boarder and tried to vote in one of those nations election, would they allow me to vote? NO! I'd be lucky if they only threw me in jail and not in prison. Yet they send their people to the US illegally and call us racists/bigots, and a host of other slurs while demanding we give them the right to vote. I'm not about to listen to their nonsense that is extremely hypocritical and lies to manipulate us. I fully support for the right of US citizens to vote in the US and no one else. If we allow non citizens to invade our nation and vote, we will be governed by 3rd world nations who are determining the outcome of our elections using their citizens to cast the vote. We the American people will loose our nation.

Stephen Russell
5h

Get Illegals off rolls from Voting All states

Needed

