Trump’s Self-Deportation Crusade to Save America: One Million to GO HOME voluntarily or Never Return

President Donald J. Trump's administration has unleashed a groundbreaking self-deportation initiative through the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) rebranded CBP Home app, formerly the Biden-era CBP One app. Launched in April 2025, this program targets over 936,500 illegal aliens who entered the U.S. under Biden's lax parole policies, ordering them to leave immediately or face severe consequences. By incentivizing voluntary departure with a $1,000 stipend and travel assistance, the initiative slashes deportation costs, upholds presidential authority against rogue judges, and aims to avert a Census re-districting and increased House seats in already deep blue zones that could cement an eternal leftwing House majority.

The CBP Home App, a cost-effective game-changer rebranded from CBP One, is the cornerstone of Trump’s self-deportation strategy. Originally launched in 2023 to schedule asylum appointments, CBP One allowed nearly a million migrants to enter the U.S. with temporary parole and work authorization, fueling what DHS calls “the worst border crisis in U.S. history.” On April 8, 2025, DHS revoked parole for these migrants, issuing termination notices via email with a clear ultimatum: self-deport using the CBP Home app or face arrest, deportation, and a permanent reentry ban.

DHS estimates that self-deportation costs approximately $4,500 per individual, including the $1,000 stipend and travel assistance. This is a 70% savings compared to traditional deportation, costing a little over $17,000 for apprehension, detention, legal proceedings, and removal. These figures exclude additional taxpayer burdens: state Medicaid expenditures, unpaid hospital bills, housing, education, and other social services, costing taxpayers upwards of $180,000.

The carrot of self-deportation is strategic: migrants who comply may preserve eligibility for future legal reentry, a privilege denied to those forcibly removed. DHS emphasizes that self-deportation is “safe” and allows migrants to “leave on their own terms,” avoiding the trauma of arrest and detention. As Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, “This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens, and a 70% savings for U.S. taxpayers.” Non-compliance, however, triggers harsh penalties: a $998 daily fine for overstaying a deportation order, potentially accumulating to over $1 million over five years, with property seizures for non-payment.

SCOTUS Steps In: Reining in Rogue Judges. A highly anticipated SCOTUS ruling in mid-May is expected to clarify the balance of power, reinforcing that immigration enforcement, including mass deportations, falls squarely within presidential discretion. The Court’s conservative majority is likely to reject lower courts’ attempts to impose injunctions that paralyze executive action, especially given the 1798 Alien Enemies Act’s explicit grant of authority to the President to detain and remove aliens during national security threats. Legal scholars argue that such judicial overreach is unconstitutional, as it encroaches on the President’s plenary power over foreign affairs and border security. As Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller declared, “The judicial process is for Americans. Immediate deportation is for illegal aliens.” A favorable SCOTUS decision would empower DHS to bypass rogue judges, ensuring the self-deportation program’s success.

The future of the United States Republic hangs in the balance, relying on people like us to step up and defend her! Illegal immigration already costs taxpayers $150 billion annually, with 80% of illegal aliens relying solely on taxpayer-funded subsidies for healthcare, housing, and necessities. These costs bankrupt cities, divert resources from citizens, and enable foreign meddling through lax voter ID laws and redistricting. A left-wing House majority, fueled by a Census counting millions of illegal aliens, could entrench socialist policies, weaken national security, and empower crime networks permanently.

As Trump warned, the influx of 20 million illegal aliens is a “scheme” to transform America into a one-party state.

