The fentanyl crisis, once a devastating scourge claiming over 100,000 lives annually, is being crushed under President Donald J. Trump's bold leadership. His second-term fentanyl campaign is delivering historic victories, slashing overdose deaths by 33% for synthetic opioids and seizing enough fentanyl to kill billions.

Through Executive Order 14157, signed January 20, 2025, Trump designated Mexican cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, freezing $500 million in assets and boosting border interdictions by 50%. This, paired with tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada, pressures foreign suppliers, while the HALT Fentanyl Act (signed July 16, 2025) permanently classifies fentanyl as a Schedule I drug, slamming traffickers with 10-year minimums. With overdose deaths now below 90,000 annually, America is winning—but the fight isn't over.

Passing key pending bills will cement these triumphs and set America free from fentanyl’s curse. Act Now!

Trump’s multi-pronged strategy—border security, international pressure, law enforcement, and treatment—is a masterclass in results. The 2025 National Drug Control Strategy drives this success, with advanced border scanners, sanctions on Chinese precursor suppliers, and expanded naloxone access saving lives daily. Northern border seizures alone stopped fentanyl capable of killing 16 million, while the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign educates youth. This isn’t just policy—it’s a lifeline restoring hope to communities.

Read: Victory: Visiting the White House

EO 14157 is a game-changer, enabling asset seizures, travel bans, and diplomatic leverage to choke cartel operations. Tariffs, escalated to 35% on Canada, force nations to crack down on smuggling routes. But executive actions can be reversed.

To make these wins permanent, Congress must pass pending Republican-led bills that lock in Trump’s vision. These bills will ensure no future administration can undo our progress, keeping cartels on the run and families safe.

Pending Bills to Seal the Victory

- H.R.3065 - Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act of 2025 (Rep. Mark Green, R-TN): Pending in committee; establishes felony murder charges for fatal fentanyl distribution.

- H.R.1577 - Stop Fentanyl Money Laundering Act of 2025 (Rep. Andy Ogles, R-TN): Pending in the House; expands Treasury authority to target fentanyl-related money laundering.

- H.R.747 - Stop Chinese Fentanyl Act of 2025 (Rep. Andy Barr, R-KY): Passed House, pending in Senate; sanctions Chinese precursor suppliers.

- H.R.128 - Fentanyl is a WMD Act (Rep. August Pfluger, R-TX): Pending in the House; classifies fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction for counterterrorism measures.

- S.165 - Stopping Overdoses of Fentanyl Analogues Act (Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN): Pending in Senate; permanently schedules fentanyl analogues as Schedule I.

These bills will solidify Trump’s achievements by ensuring permanent penalties, disrupting financial networks, and treating fentanyl as the national security threat it is. The HALT Act’s success proves legislation works—now it’s time to finish the job. Passing these will lock in cartel designations, expand sanctions, and impose life sentences for deadly dealers, ensuring fentanyl’s defeat.

America is on the cusp of a historic victory. Trump’s leadership has turned the tide, with seizures soaring and deaths plummeting. But we can’t stop now. Congress must act swiftly to pass these bills, making Trump’s executive actions permanent and expanding tools to crush traffickers.

Together, we can end this epidemic, restore families, and build a fentanyl-free future. Help us set America free—urge your representatives to pass these bills today!

Help Us Finish the Job-Donate Today and Support Our Work!

Share