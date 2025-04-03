I'm going to ask a favor of our nationwide members to step up for our neighbors in Illinois fighting for their Constitutional right to educate their children in the manner of their choosing, including homeschooling, not under vicious attack by lawmakers in the state.

We’ve built a special campaign that allows anyone nationwide to weigh in on this bill because policies like this have a nasty way of spreading their cancer to other states once one state passes something egregious like this one. With homeschoolers scoring in the 70th percentile while public school is down in the twentieth shows how important it is to take a half minute to act now. Thank you in advance!

Act for Illinois Parents—Click Here to Act Now!

Homeschool advocates rally at the Illinois Statehouse to oppose legislation that would impose more oversight of parents who school their children at home.(Jade Aubrey | Capitol News Illinois/Jade Aubrey)

In Illinois, a firestorm of outrage is erupting among homeschooling families as lawmakers push House Bill 2827, a measure that threatens to dismantle the freedoms parents have long held to educate their children at home. Dubbed the "Homeschool Act," HB 2827 is a blatant assault on parental rights, seeking to impose intrusive government oversight on families who have chosen to opt out of a failing public school system. As 50,000 homeschooling families have petitioned to stop this bill, lawmakers defied constituents and sent it to the House floor for a vote!

With Illinois public schools reporting a dismal 39% of students reading at grade level and only 28% proficient in math, according to recent state data, the state’s focus on regulating homeschoolers is not only misguided—it’s an outrage.

HB 2827, introduced by Democratic Rep. Terra Costa Howard, would force homeschooling parents to file annual declarations with local school districts, detailing personal information about their children, including names, birth dates, addresses, and even gender identity. The bill also allows public school officials to demand "educational portfolios" at any time, without cause, to assess whether a homeschool program meets public school standards. Failure to comply could result in truancy charges, a Class C misdemeanor carrying fines up to $500 and 30 days in jail. This isn’t oversight—it’s control, and it’s a direct attack on the constitutional right of parents to direct their children’s education, a right upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court for over a century.

The irony is staggering. Illinois public schools are failing spectacularly—39% reading proficiency and 28% in math are numbers that scream crisis. In Dolton Public School District, 81% of students aren’t proficient in reading, yet lawmakers are targeting homeschoolers, who consistently outperform their public school peers. Homeschoolers average in the 70th percentile on standardized tests, with minority homeschoolers scoring up to 42 points higher than public school counterparts, per studies cited by the Illinois Christian Home Educators. Why, then, is the state fixating on families who are succeeding where the system fails?

Parents and advocates are mobilizing, with over 50,000 witness slips filed in opposition to HB 2827, reflecting a unified front against this overreach. The bill, which passed the Education Policy Committee 8-4 on March 19, 2025, now heads to the House floor. Illinois families must continue to fight—HB 2827 must be stopped to protect parental rights and preserve the freedom to educate children without government interference. The state should fix its own broken system before meddling in the homes of those who’ve already found a better way.

