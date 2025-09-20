Act for America

Act for America

Stan Hoffman
8h

In my 39th year my pastor took me to Warsaw, Poland where I was sold off to them along with Egypt still on my back. As I turned 40 an evangelist from the UK came to preach revival, 6 sermons. As he began the first one he pointed to me and said stand up, I have a word for you. He spoke for quit awhile but I never heard a word he said till the end when he said I want to speak to you after church. I ducked out quickly for the first 5 sermons, the 6th he got smart and left the pulpit while everyone was still singing the last song, went along the far side of the church and as I was leaving, he stepped in front of me saying you've been avoiding me haven't you. Me: Yes Him: Will you now sit down and talk to me. Well I had no choice so I said yes and he says your about to quit aren't you. Me: Yes Him: You've fought everyman haven't you? Well I didn't want to tell him he was wrong, I was trained to be obedient to authority and everyone placed over me has attacked me, thus giving me no choice but to turn and fight my way out to stay alive, so I said yes. He replied I'm going to start praying for you and I will check in with your pastor from time to time to make sure your doing better. Well my pastor found out and said he was so furious with me he wanted to choke me out which meant kill me. That's when I died to the church, left and came home starting all over. That's also when I went into severe depression and PTSD because the weight of all the nations coming against me was more than I could bear. Spent 25 years going full speed working as hard as I could, fighting spiritual battles for 3 to 5 days, crash for 8 to 12 hours, then 3-5 days again and again. Extreme fatigue was all I knew. Poland became the first conservative W European nation while the UK fell hard to the muslims. Whenever I told the story about the UK evangelist, I'd say if he thought I fought every man alive, what made him think I wouldn't fight him? Had the pastor turned loose of me when my father had his 3 heart attacks and I asked him to let me go because my father needed me, well I wouldn't have had to fight my way out. But he had proselytized me with lies because he wanted money and to use me to build his church. I put myself into bondage to an Israeli orphanage asking the children if they would adopt me as their big brother. True to my nature after 3 years I wept over them asking the Father to let me lay my life down for them. When the 7 years was complete, 2 weeks later was Oct 7th. But now I do sleep, only waking up in the middle of the night for whatever reason, but I do get sleep, just not the deep sleep that brings rest to the body. Its been extremely hard on my family as they were in the fight with me even though they didn't know what I was going through. Oh how I long to hear "well done thy good and faithful servant, its time to beat your swords into plow shears and learn to make war no more."

Jerrilyn Colangelo
5h

People of the UK, Wake up or you are doomed. Starmer and his Ilk do not give one whit about you. And it shows

