Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffry's avatar
Jeffry
10h

Jill Biden is the person running the government if you remember when a cameraman recorded the end of a leaders meeting she was sitting at the head of the table and shouldn't have been there at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
8h

The trust issue is the embedded Deep State, RNC DNC Estd etc & nothing gets done

Since Obama +.

I dont Trust DEMs, all lie, cheat, rob etc for Power

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture