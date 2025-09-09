A congressional investigation led by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has exposed troubling details about the Biden administration’s use of an autopen—a device that mechanically replicates a signature—to sign critical documents, including executive orders, pardons, and clemency warrants. The probe, intensified in 2025, raises serious questions about who was truly governing during Biden’s presidency, as evidence suggests his cognitive decline may have been concealed while aides wielded unchecked authority. The American people deserve answers, and this scandal demands accountability.

The investigation has revealed that the Biden White House used the autopen extensively, particularly after June 13, 2022, when its use for signing pardons began. Notably, 36 out of 51 clemency warrants, including controversial pardons for figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, and members of the Biden family, were signed with the autopen. These actions, which also included commuting sentences for 37 federal death row inmates, have sparked concerns about their legal validity. A February 2021 memo emphasized that “pardon letters” required Biden’s personal approval and hand-signature, yet internal emails show high-ranking officials criticized the chaotic process surrounding these decisions.

Further, the probe has uncovered evidence of a potential cover-up. Comer’s committee subpoenaed key aides—Annie Tomasini, Anthony Bernal, and Ashley Williams—who allegedly shielded Biden’s mental state. These aides, along with Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, have resisted cooperation, with O’Connor invoking the Fifth Amendment. The Biden White House also obstructed access to audio recordings from Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, further fueling suspicions of a concerted effort to hide the president’s condition.

The Oversight Project’s findings suggest the autopen’s use surged as Biden’s cognitive and physical health declined, raising the alarming possibility that unelected aides were making critical decisions. Posts on X, including one claiming Neera Tanden admitted to directing the autopen from 2021 to 2023, amplify these concerns, though such claims remain unverified. The investigation points to a broader pattern: while Biden was presented as competent, others may have been “running the country” in his name.

Legal experts, like former U.S. Attorney John P. Fishwick Jr., argue that proving Biden did not approve these actions is challenging, as autopen use is legal. However, the ethical implications are profound. If Biden was unfit to lead, as Comer asserts, the frequent use of the autopen to enact major policies and pardons undermines democratic accountability. The American people were misled, with the administration, Democrats in Congress, and legacy media accused of gaslighting the public about Biden’s capabilities.

The public deserves to know who authorized these actions and whether they reflect Biden’s true intent or the agendas of unelected operatives. Those who abused the autopen, bypassing democratic processes, must face consequences—whether through legal accountability or public repudiation. To restore trust, Congress should enact strict regulations on autopen use for executive actions, pardons, and clemency, ensuring no future administration can exploit this tool to obscure who holds power. This scandal cannot be swept under the rug; it demands resolution, and the abuse of the autopen must end.

