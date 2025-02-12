The Democrats were first rocked by the loss of absolute control over the Leftist-controlled social and legacy media. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, they attacked him viciously, launching a united campaign to discourage his involvement. But Musk moved quickly, open-sourcing the platform and bringing in professional left-leaning journalists to counter accusations that the later-dubbed "Twitter Files" could be unassailable. Driven by a sense of urgency and a belief that free speech was at stake, Musk acquired Twitter, cleaned house by firing 10,000 employees, and reduced costs to just $300 million, making it more profitable and free than ever before. This is what executives with both virtue and talent can achieve.

Now, the era of legacy media and government propaganda seems to be fading into history. Even Mark Zuckerberg has had to concede, essentially kissing the ring, despite his significant role in securing Joe Biden's "victory" in 2020 through the exploitation of the COVID crisis, aided by social media lockdowns at the behest of the White House and Big Pharma via the Zuckerbucks initiative.

The Democrats suffered a catastrophic blow when they lost control of messaging not just in the U.S., but globally. This was an institution crucial to their one-party takeover scheme.

Now, their great nemesis, Musk, armed with his talent and acumen, has turned his sights on government institutions and the bureaucracy, the shadow government where the left-wing apparatus has its roots deeply embedded, regardless of who occupies the White House. They're terrified because this time, Musk doesn’t need a prop like a sink to signal what's coming; they will stop at nothing to trip him up. However, they no longer have the media to wage their information warfare to mislead the masses, and no one is listening.

In mere days, Musk exposed staggering government waste and corruption within just one agency, USAID, and we’ve barely scratched the surface. Now, everyday Americans, even those in big Democrat-voting cities, are waking up to the fact that progressive Democrats are responsible, and they are incensed. This revelation has not only awakened the U.S. but the whole world, and there's no putting that genie back in the bottle.

Musk has ignited a hunger for government transparency and accountability for spending, revealing the outrageous abuse of taxpayer money to socially reengineer society into a one-party system and ideology that at least two-thirds of the country vehemently rejects. Where once Americans resigned themselves to government transparency as an unattainable dream, we are now united in our resolve to never again permit the government to operate in secrecy, regardless of political affiliation!

Now tasked with auditing every government agency, starting with giants like the Pentagon, which hasn't balanced a budget in several years, or the Department of Education, and even the Treasury, the Democrats are uniquely panicked, signaling the true nature of their party and the urgency for people to abandon ship.

This situation is also exposing another major area of government corruption: liberal activist judges who overstep their authority, acting like they're in a Banana Republic, prompting questions about how they were bought, whether their seats were political favors, or if they paid their way to the bench.

The brilliance of Trump lies in his choice of allies - geniuses, talent, and virtuous individuals passionate about saving America, restoring freedom, and reinstating common sense, just like the American people who elected him. They are fearless, unyielding to obstruction or intimidation, and with every revelation, their resolve to dismantle this Democratic Socialist Marxist grip intensifies.

This is truly the Golden Era. As truth floods out, washing over the country, it acts as the ultimate red pill, shaming and silencing what's left of the Democratic Party. Their only recourse now is Congressional Democrats inciting paid activists and once taxpayer funded parasites to hit the streets, but even rogue judges will soon face their reckoning as Trump's initiatives to cut waste, starve corruption, and clean up government will not be thwarted.

The more Democrats resist these virtuous efforts, the clearer it becomes to the American people that they've been supporting the wrong team for too long, especially inner-city voters who were the Democrats’ last stronghold, exploited and used by their leaders. But like everything touched by Trump and Musk, this too will soon change.

Even now, the Democratic elite and leadership are too obtuse to realize that eliminating government waste aligns you with every American citizen, regardless of political persuasion, because they've never truly been on the side of the people who vote for them. The bleeding hearts who once believed in Democratic promises are rapidly dissolving into a populace that no longer wants to hear another word from their mouths.

