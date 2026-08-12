Jew-hatred is not a side issue for either communism or Islamism. It is a deep, recurring force that has repeatedly united these ideologies against the Jewish people. Across centuries and continents, both movements have treated Jews as the ultimate enemy—whether framed as capitalist exploiters, rootless cosmopolitans, or religious adversaries. The result has been discrimination, expulsion, and mass murder. History records this bond clearly. Ignoring it invites tragedy - not just for Jews but for everyone else as we learned in WWII.

The practice of forcing Jews to wear distinctive yellow star began under Islamic rule. In the 9th century, Caliph al-Mutawakkil (ruled 847–861) issued decrees requiring non-Muslims—Jews and Christians—to wear honey-colored (yellow) garments, hoods, turbans, and patches on their clothing so they could be instantly identified and set apart. Earlier caliphs had already required yellow belts or fringes. These rules marked Jews as inferior dhimmis under Islamic law, subject to special taxes, restrictions, and public humiliation. The yellow badge was not a Nazi invention; it was first systematized in the Islamic world. Nearly a thousand years later, the Nazis, working with the Muslims, revived the same principle. They forced Jews across Europe to wear the yellow Star of David, turning an ancient tool of degradation into a modern instrument of genocide.

Communism developed its own version of Jew-hatred. Karl Marx’s early writings contained antisemitic tropes portraying Judaism as the spirit of capitalism and money-worship. In the Soviet Union, the Bolsheviks systematically attacked Jewish religious and cultural life through the Yevsektsia. Later, under Stalin, state antisemitism intensified. The “anti-cosmopolitan” campaign of the late 1940s targeted Jewish intellectuals.

The most vivid historical collaboration between these streams of hatred occurred during World War II. Haj Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, was one of Hitler’s most useful Muslim allies. On November 28, 1941, he met Hitler in Berlin. They shared a common enemy: the Jews. Al-Husseini broadcast radio propaganda across the Arab world urging Muslims to “kill the Jews wherever you find them” invoking a commandment from Prophet Mohammed. He worked to block Jewish emigration to Palestine so Jews trapped in Europe would face the gas chambers. Most damningly, he helped create Muslim units inside the Nazi war machine. He recruited thousands of Bosnian Muslims for the 13th Waffen Mountain Division of the SS Handschar, along with other Muslim SS formations. These units fought under the Nazi banner, participated in atrocities against Jews, Serbs, and others in the Balkans, and wore the SS runes alongside Islamic symbols. Al-Husseini cultivated close ties with Heinrich Himmler and sought to extend the Holocaust to the Middle East. The Mufti and the Nazis formed a practical alliance: Nazi racial ideology met Islamist Jew-hatred in a shared project of annihilation.

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Other examples reinforce the pattern. After the war, Soviet anti-Zionism became a vehicle for antisemitism, flooding the Arab world with propaganda that recycled Protocols of the Elders of Zion themes. Communist regimes in Eastern Europe ran their own anti-Jewish campaigns. Islamist movements from the Muslim Brotherhood onward absorbed and amplified these ideas, blending religious texts that portray Jews as enemies with modern conspiracy theories. In Iran after 1979, the regime fused Islamist theology with leftist anti-imperialist language, producing relentless state antisemitism directed at Israel and Jews worldwide.

The bond is clear. Communism often hides Jew-hatred behind the language of class and anti-Zionism. Islamism draws on theological and historical sources that treat Jews as perpetual adversaries. When the two ideologies find common ground—whether in 1940s Berlin or in later red-green alliances—the target remains the same.

What makes today’s rise of socialism and Islamism in America tragic, is that the majority of Jewish people in the US identify as progressive democrats, blinded by hatred of Donald Trump, support and work with these Islamists socialists forces, blind to the fact that they are cutting their own throats. Tragic!

We cannot sit on the sidelines and watch another world tragedy unfold on our watch. The same hatred that marked Jews with yellow badges under a 9th-century caliph, that sent Muslim SS units into battle for Hitler, and that fueled Stalin’s purges is visible again in different forms. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. The record is written in blood. 14 million people died in Nazi concentration camps. Six million were Jews. What starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews. Refusing to confront this common bond of Jew-hatred only guarantees that the next chapter will be written the same way.

World wake up!