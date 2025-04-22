Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
2h

In the early 90's I was sent to my last duty at a Regimental HQ Company and assigned to work with the Co Gunny. Within 2 weeks we received 65 screwups from the 3 line Battalions. They were brig rats who'd committed crimes and were awaiting a BCD (bad conduct discharge), personality disorders awaiting OTH (other than honorable discharge), a flaming homo who was totally insane, and 1 who thought he was a mountain lion (that's true, not a joke). I quickly got permission to travel to Base Legal and begin investigating what was holding up the paperwork for their discharge hoping to get them processed and released as fast as possible. Within a few days, the lawyers found out what I was doing and put a halt to my investigations. It could take 6-12 months, sometimes more for them to process a discharge. Everyone wanted to be rid of them, even the derelicts themselves wanted to leave as soon as possible. One day I was speaking with them and addressed what the hold up was. I said, put yourself in the lawyers position and think from his point of view, not yours, would you want to make it easy to discharge you guys? Yes they all replied. I said no, your thinking from your point of view, not from the lawyers point of view, now think again as if your the lawyer, would you want to make it easy to discharge you guys? You should have seen the light come on in a lot of heads as they said, oh, we get it, no we wouldn't, making it difficult would mean job security for the lawyers. I said not only that, but it bogs down the legal system so they can claim they need more lawyers and legal clerks to handle the massive amount of paper work, so the government creates more jobs for them. Once they were discharged, the circus wasn't over. The man would remain on inactive duty status receiving Pvt.'s pay and full benefits for a minimum of 18 months while some lawyers in D.C. would review their case to ensure they were properly charged, guilty, and severed their time. That means you, the taxpayer had to foot the bill to hire lots of lawyers and legal clerks paying them and the discharged Marine for 2 or more years. Since they got away with that insanity, the left went on to bring the illegals in and make a ton of money fighting legal battles for them to remain. That's all this is, its not due process of the law as our fore fathers called for, its a scam designed for the corrupt lawyers to make tons of money off the taxpayer while using them as voters to keep the scam going indefinitely. This is why I constantly say that an education without God is not only worthless, its dangerous because it turns to criminal activity. These godless lawyers have no sense of right and wrong. They are using our laws to scam money out of the system and that's exactly what our fore fathers had seen in their time. That's why they were against using the law to scam the system and make money off the people. They've created lots of jobs for highly educated people who have no sense of right and wrong, many who work for organized crime, drug cartels, radical islam, etc. to use our laws against us while enriching themselves and their puppet handlers. We the people must get behind Act for America and all other Conservative groups that are fighting the good fight to bring this to an end and restore the rule of law instead of the circus show the world has been laughing at for years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture