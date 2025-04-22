Unleash Mass Deportation: An Open Letter to Trump-Due Process for Citizens, Not Aliens
We’re hearing from angry Americans coast to coast, outraged and frustrated by the Supreme Court’s recent decision to handcuff President Trump’s bold plan for mass deportation of millions of unvetted lawbreakers flooding our country. Trust me, we’re with you! These illegal immigrants, exploiting our borders and falsifying asylum claims, are a direct threat to our safety, jobs, and sovereignty.
The Left’s lawfare, from district courts to SCOTUS, is abusing flimsy case precedents to grant illegals due process they don’t deserve. There’s no constitutional basis for this—our laws, like the Immigration and Nationality Act, demand swift removal! Biden’s open-border disaster let in 10+ million illegals, with at least 70% fake asylum claims, clogging our courts for a decade. But here’s the truth: 80% of you, per Rasmussen polls, want these criminals deported NOW. We’ve got to act together to make it happen!"
From acting against rogue district court activist judges to unconstitutional SCOTUS rulings tying Trump’s hands—we won’t stand for it!
Join Our Open Letter to the President:
Dear President Trump, Administration, and Members of Congress,
The American people are fed up. Our sovereignty is under siege by millions of illegal immigrants who exploit our borders, falsify asylum claims, and burden our communities with crime and economic strain. Rogue district judges, wielding baseless legal theories, grant these lawbreakers the same protections as U.S. citizens, defying the Constitution and the will of 80% of Americans who demand mass deportation, especially of violent criminals, per Rasmussen Reports. Under Biden, 10+ million illegal crossings since 2021, with 70% fraudulent asylum claims, have overwhelmed our courts, mocked our laws, and endangered our nation. It’s time to act decisively, outsmart the Democrats’ lawfare playbook, and restore America’s borders.
The people stand with you, President Trump, Tom Homan, Kristi Noem, and ICE to execute the largest deportation operation in history. We urge you to implement the following actions to secure our nation and honor the citizen voice—expressed through millions of emails, petitions, calls, and social media posts:
Mass Deportation Hearings: Implement group hearings in immigration courts for similar cases—criminal aliens, false asylum claims—to bypass Alien Enemies Act (AEA) legal hurdles and expedite deportations, clearing the 3 million-case backlog efficiently.
Expand Expedited Removal: Enforce the January 21, 2025, Federal Register notice under INA § 235(b), applying expedited removal to aliens within two years of entry nationwide, targeting millions of recent illegal entrants while avoiding constitutional challenges.
Enforce Executive Order 14159: Make non-compliance with EO 14159 (Jan. 20, 2025) a felony, mandating registration of unregistered aliens. Issue immediate notices and arrest warrants by a set deadline for non-reporters, addressing low compliance reported by USCIS to locate and detain millions.
Enhance the AEA: Amend the AEA to designate illegal entry—via borders, visa overstays at airports, or falsified asylum claims—as a “hostile act.” This empowers the President to detain and deport without standard due process, bypassing activist judges. Work with Congress to ensure due process compliance to withstand court challenges.
Narrow Asylum Criteria: Redefine “refugee” under INA § 101(a)(42) to limit asylum to a SHORT LIST of citizens of non-hostile nations with U.S.-recognized persecution (e.g., North Korea). Explicitly exclude migrants from Mexico, Central, and South America, forcing them to seek asylum in culturally and economically similar neighboring countries.
Focus on New Entrants: Apply the enhanced AEA prospectively, using military-controlled Roosevelt Reservation land for rapid CBP/ICE processing to deter future illegal entries, avoiding retroactive legal quagmires that courts would strike down.
The Supreme Court’s alarming trend of siding with due process for illegals, as seen in Biden v. Texas (2022), and lawsuits like Espinoza Escalona v. Noem (2025) blocking deportations, reveal a judiciary out of touch with the Constitution as originally written and intended for the American people. The Immigration and Nationality Act empowers rapid removal, yet judges obstruct ICE’s mission. We cannot tolerate this abuse of power. Your administration must leverage military logistics, expand detention facilities (e.g., Texas’ 1,400-acre ranch), and fund this $45 billion operation to execute deportations at lightning speed. The American taxpayer—workers, families, and patriots—demands a secure nation free from unvetted, job-threatening illegal immigration.
Today, we call on every citizen to flood Congress with demands, amplify support on social media, and rally behind President Trump, Homan, Noem, and DHS. Let’s back mass hearings, expedited removals, and a fortified AEA to deport illegals en masse, ignoring fake cries of “inhumanity.” The citizen poll is clear: millions stand united. Act now, and let nothing—judges, lawsuits, or critics—stand in the way of America’s future.
Sincerely,
The American People
In the early 90's I was sent to my last duty at a Regimental HQ Company and assigned to work with the Co Gunny. Within 2 weeks we received 65 screwups from the 3 line Battalions. They were brig rats who'd committed crimes and were awaiting a BCD (bad conduct discharge), personality disorders awaiting OTH (other than honorable discharge), a flaming homo who was totally insane, and 1 who thought he was a mountain lion (that's true, not a joke). I quickly got permission to travel to Base Legal and begin investigating what was holding up the paperwork for their discharge hoping to get them processed and released as fast as possible. Within a few days, the lawyers found out what I was doing and put a halt to my investigations. It could take 6-12 months, sometimes more for them to process a discharge. Everyone wanted to be rid of them, even the derelicts themselves wanted to leave as soon as possible. One day I was speaking with them and addressed what the hold up was. I said, put yourself in the lawyers position and think from his point of view, not yours, would you want to make it easy to discharge you guys? Yes they all replied. I said no, your thinking from your point of view, not from the lawyers point of view, now think again as if your the lawyer, would you want to make it easy to discharge you guys? You should have seen the light come on in a lot of heads as they said, oh, we get it, no we wouldn't, making it difficult would mean job security for the lawyers. I said not only that, but it bogs down the legal system so they can claim they need more lawyers and legal clerks to handle the massive amount of paper work, so the government creates more jobs for them. Once they were discharged, the circus wasn't over. The man would remain on inactive duty status receiving Pvt.'s pay and full benefits for a minimum of 18 months while some lawyers in D.C. would review their case to ensure they were properly charged, guilty, and severed their time. That means you, the taxpayer had to foot the bill to hire lots of lawyers and legal clerks paying them and the discharged Marine for 2 or more years. Since they got away with that insanity, the left went on to bring the illegals in and make a ton of money fighting legal battles for them to remain. That's all this is, its not due process of the law as our fore fathers called for, its a scam designed for the corrupt lawyers to make tons of money off the taxpayer while using them as voters to keep the scam going indefinitely. This is why I constantly say that an education without God is not only worthless, its dangerous because it turns to criminal activity. These godless lawyers have no sense of right and wrong. They are using our laws to scam money out of the system and that's exactly what our fore fathers had seen in their time. That's why they were against using the law to scam the system and make money off the people. They've created lots of jobs for highly educated people who have no sense of right and wrong, many who work for organized crime, drug cartels, radical islam, etc. to use our laws against us while enriching themselves and their puppet handlers. We the people must get behind Act for America and all other Conservative groups that are fighting the good fight to bring this to an end and restore the rule of law instead of the circus show the world has been laughing at for years.