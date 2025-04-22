Unleash Mass Deportation: An Open Letter to Trump-Due Process for Citizens, Not Aliens

We’re hearing from angry Americans coast to coast, outraged and frustrated by the Supreme Court’s recent decision to handcuff President Trump’s bold plan for mass deportation of millions of unvetted lawbreakers flooding our country. Trust me, we’re with you! These illegal immigrants, exploiting our borders and falsifying asylum claims, are a direct threat to our safety, jobs, and sovereignty.

The Left’s lawfare, from district courts to SCOTUS, is abusing flimsy case precedents to grant illegals due process they don’t deserve. There’s no constitutional basis for this—our laws, like the Immigration and Nationality Act, demand swift removal! Biden’s open-border disaster let in 10+ million illegals, with at least 70% fake asylum claims, clogging our courts for a decade. But here’s the truth: 80% of you, per Rasmussen polls, want these criminals deported NOW. We’ve got to act together to make it happen!"

From acting against rogue district court activist judges to unconstitutional SCOTUS rulings tying Trump’s hands—we won’t stand for it!

Join Our Open Letter to the President:

Dear President Trump, Administration, and Members of Congress,

The American people are fed up. Our sovereignty is under siege by millions of illegal immigrants who exploit our borders, falsify asylum claims, and burden our communities with crime and economic strain. Rogue district judges, wielding baseless legal theories, grant these lawbreakers the same protections as U.S. citizens, defying the Constitution and the will of 80% of Americans who demand mass deportation, especially of violent criminals, per Rasmussen Reports. Under Biden, 10+ million illegal crossings since 2021, with 70% fraudulent asylum claims, have overwhelmed our courts, mocked our laws, and endangered our nation. It’s time to act decisively, outsmart the Democrats’ lawfare playbook, and restore America’s borders.

The people stand with you, President Trump, Tom Homan, Kristi Noem, and ICE to execute the largest deportation operation in history. We urge you to implement the following actions to secure our nation and honor the citizen voice—expressed through millions of emails, petitions, calls, and social media posts:

Mass Deportation Hearings : Implement group hearings in immigration courts for similar cases—criminal aliens, false asylum claims—to bypass Alien Enemies Act (AEA) legal hurdles and expedite deportations, clearing the 3 million-case backlog efficiently.

Expand Expedited Removal : Enforce the January 21, 2025, Federal Register notice under INA § 235(b), applying expedited removal to aliens within two years of entry nationwide, targeting millions of recent illegal entrants while avoiding constitutional challenges.

Enforce Executive Order 14159 : Make non-compliance with EO 14159 (Jan. 20, 2025) a felony, mandating registration of unregistered aliens. Issue immediate notices and arrest warrants by a set deadline for non-reporters, addressing low compliance reported by USCIS to locate and detain millions.

Enhance the AEA : Amend the AEA to designate illegal entry—via borders, visa overstays at airports, or falsified asylum claims—as a “hostile act.” This empowers the President to detain and deport without standard due process, bypassing activist judges. Work with Congress to ensure due process compliance to withstand court challenges.

Narrow Asylum Criteria : Redefine “refugee” under INA § 101(a)(42) to limit asylum to a SHORT LIST of citizens of non-hostile nations with U.S.-recognized persecution (e.g., North Korea). Explicitly exclude migrants from Mexico, Central, and South America, forcing them to seek asylum in culturally and economically similar neighboring countries.

Focus on New Entrants: Apply the enhanced AEA prospectively, using military-controlled Roosevelt Reservation land for rapid CBP/ICE processing to deter future illegal entries, avoiding retroactive legal quagmires that courts would strike down.

The Supreme Court’s alarming trend of siding with due process for illegals, as seen in Biden v. Texas (2022), and lawsuits like Espinoza Escalona v. Noem (2025) blocking deportations, reveal a judiciary out of touch with the Constitution as originally written and intended for the American people. The Immigration and Nationality Act empowers rapid removal, yet judges obstruct ICE’s mission. We cannot tolerate this abuse of power. Your administration must leverage military logistics, expand detention facilities (e.g., Texas’ 1,400-acre ranch), and fund this $45 billion operation to execute deportations at lightning speed. The American taxpayer—workers, families, and patriots—demands a secure nation free from unvetted, job-threatening illegal immigration.

Today, we call on every citizen to flood Congress with demands, amplify support on social media, and rally behind President Trump, Homan, Noem, and DHS. Let’s back mass hearings, expedited removals, and a fortified AEA to deport illegals en masse, ignoring fake cries of “inhumanity.” The citizen poll is clear: millions stand united. Act now, and let nothing—judges, lawsuits, or critics—stand in the way of America’s future.

Sincerely,

The American People

Take a Half-Minute to Make Mass Deportation Reality! Sign this letter directed to President Trump, his Administration, and Congress Empowering Them to Fight for Us!

Share

Monthly Membership, Donate Here>>

Give a Generous One-Time Donation Here>>

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!