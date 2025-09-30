Why Democrat Leaders Defend Criminal Illegals and Obstruct Federal Law

In the shadow of surging violence against federal law enforcement, a troubling pattern emerges: Democrat elected officials, from governors to mayors, are not just shielding illegal immigrants—they’re actively defending those with violent criminal records, from murderers to cartel operatives, while demonizing the very agents tasked with public safety.

This isn’t compassion; it’s complicity. As assaults on ICE officers skyrocket—up 830% from January to July 2025 compared to the prior year—rhetoric from leaders like California Governor Gavin Newsom, Minnesota’s Tim Walz, and others pours fuel on the fire, taunting agents with phrases like “What are you afraid of?” and comparing them to Nazis or slave catchers.

If anyone needs unmasking, it’s the true intentions behind this obstruction: political power grabs through gerrymandering, shadowy donor influences, and whispers of deeper ties to the very cartels these policies empower. It’s time to audit the books, launch investigations, and demand transparency—because the real threat to America isn’t masked agents enforcing the law; it’s officials who prioritize chaos over citizens.

These leaders claim their stance protects vulnerable communities, but the facts tell a darker story. Sanctuary policies in Democrat strongholds like California, New York, and Boston release convicted criminals back into neighborhoods, drawing in unvetted migrants who strain resources and embolden gangs. ICE data shows arrests of criminal noncitizens have doubled in 38 states since January 2025, targeting the worst offenders—yet officials obstruct deportations, leaving American families exposed.

“Why are Democrat Lawmakers defending, and even preferring, illegal aliens as though they are citizens?

Assaults on ICE personnel have exploded, with DHS reporting 79 incidents in the first half of 2025 alone, up from just 10 the year prior—a 690% surge by July. This violence isn’t random; it’s incited by words that vilify officers as enemies, turning routine enforcement into a battlefield, and it’s escalating.

Where’s the compassion for our 25 confirmed ICE agents miraculously escaping death, but seriously injured, even after snipers attempt to assassinate our officers?

The rhetoric is as calculated as it is incendiary.

This week, Governor JB Pritzker stated, “Our small businesses suffer when our residents and visitors who are shopping and eating are made to feel unsafe by the jackbooted thugs (aka Nazi Fascists) roaming around a peaceful downtown. Parents are now scared to send their kids to school, for fear the troops will grab their children. Students are afraid they’ll come home and find their parents have been disappeared by ICE. This is no way to live.” These people fear because they are breaking the law and don’t want to get caught and sent packing! And where’s the acknowledgement of the residents in Chicago living with domestic terrorists and those taking up good American jobs, displacing Chicagoans in jobs, wages, housing, and resources in this vulnerable segment of society?

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz labeled ICE “Donald Trump’s modern-day Gestapo,” describing agents in “unmarked vans, wearing masks, being shipped off to foreign torture dungeons.”

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) declared, “As somebody who understands history, when I see ICE, I see slave patrols.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar posts, “Abolish ICE.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, in June 2025, warned of “folks getting snatched off the street by secret police who are wearing masks,” comparing agents to neo-Nazis like NSC-131.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) vowed to “unmask” every agent: “Every single ICE agent who’s engaged in this aggressive overreach and are trying to hide their identities from the American people, will be unsuccessful... no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes.” He framed it as “This is America. This is not the Soviet Union.” Enforcement is not overreach; it’s the law!

No one embodies this more than Gavin Newsom, who in September 2025 signed California’s “No Secret Police Act” (SB 627), banning masks for ICE agents and taunting, “ICE, unmask. What are you afraid of?” At a podium reading “Safe Schools, Safe Communities,” he decried agents as a “private police force,” while his sanctuary laws shield criminals, drawing cartels and gangs into once-safe havens.

These aren’t slips—they’re strategy, stoking fear to rally bases, divide communities, and obstruct federal law for the first time in years that it’s being enforced rigorously.

Lawless obstruction is Democrat policy, harboring criminals for power, defying federal laws and releasing dangerous criminals into our streets leaving the public to fend for themselves.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy admitted in February 2025 to personally “harboring” an illegal immigrant in his home, daring feds to act—prompting a DOJ probe into him and AG Matt Platkin for instructing state police to block ICE cooperation.

San Francisco’s City Attorney (D) David Chiu sued the Trump administration in February 2025, claiming that crackdowns on illegal criminals make Americans “less safe,” as if cartel and gang affiliates belong in neighborhoods.

America’s true threat isn’t ICE enforcing long-ignored laws, but officials who incite lawlessness for political gain, endangering public safety while slandering ICE as Nazis, fascists, and jackboots to provoke groups like ANTIFA. This must stop!

Elected Official Attacks on ICE

Since January 2025, at least 15 elected Democrat officials have engaged in actions beyond inflammatory rhetoric, actively obstructing justice and targeting ICE operations through physical confrontations and interference. These include Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D-NJ), NYC Comptroller Brad Lander (D-NY), Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (D-NY), State Senators Julia Salazar, Gustavo Rivera, Jabari Brisport, Daniel Biss (D-IL), and State Assembly Members Marcela Mitaynes, Emily Gallagher, Robert Carroll, Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas, Claire Valdez, Tony Simone, Steven Raga (D-NY), and Chicago Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (D-IL). Their actions—ranging from trespassing and assaulting ICE officers to blocking federal facilities—have coincided with an 830% surge in assaults on ICE personnel, undermining federal law enforcement and public safety.

Audit the ledgers, uncover the motives, and prosecute those who obstruct. Enforce the law, protect the protectors, and reclaim our streets from those who profit from the peril.

Our officers—and our future—depend on it.

“Lawmakers who prioritize illegal aliens, especially criminals, over American citizens must be scrutinized for potential foreign or cartel influence and their support for open borders. Representatives who obstruct justice and promote lawlessness, such as through sanctuary policies that violate federal law, should face consequences—criminal charges, resignation, and removal by vote. The Biden administration and Democrats have allowed millions of illegal immigrants, including serious criminals, into the U.S., harboring them at taxpayers’ expense, costing billions. The American people must hold Congress and state lawmakers accountable!” —Brigitte Gabriel

