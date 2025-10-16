Act for America

10h

I am thankful to all 5 million+ for all the good work that you have accomplished through Act for America for our nation. I'd like to say something about the democrat shutdown that I felt from the very beginning and it looks like their proving me right. Shutdowns occurred all the time during the 80's and my Marines would be all upset saying they weren't going to get paid, I'm gonna go broke, I'll have no money. I'd tell them stop worrying, you'll be paid on time, they always pay the military and they did. But the effect on their moral was bad. We never once went without pay. So when I first heard the dems were going to shutdown the government and the military wouldn't get paid, I thought about the past and said nonsense, they always pay the military. Of course as you all know, this time I was wrong because they have actually shut off their pay which is a foolish move on their part. Their going to anger a lot of military personnel who have no paycheck on payday and I don't blame the troops for being angry over it. They made an oath to serve this nation and the dems who also made an oath to serve this country are going to punish them because they're throwing a 5yr old's tantrum fit. Give me what I want or you won't get paid. So why would the dems risk turning the military against them? Well Pres Trump has been using the military to help shut down the lefts criminal activities and so the dems are striking back by stopping their pay hoping they will turn against Pres Trump and stop cracking down on crime. If I'm not mistaken, even ICE will have to go without pay which means they're striking against ICE to stop them also if that's the case. So that's the difference between the shutdowns of the 80's, and todays shutdown. Thankfully Pres Trump has a plan to pay the military but I hear there are some dems trying to block that. Sad that they are using the troops as their pawns to be punished if they don't get the ridiculous spending they want. But criminals have no sense of right and wrong. Hopefully it will open the eyes of more people who will then leave the democrat party because they can now see how vile their leaders have become. May God open the eyes of the people to the truth and set them free and may He bless you all who are fighting the good fight to take back our nation.

9h

I am an American I am NOT a member of the democrat&republican PARTY and I want to destroy the democrat&republican PARTY. Will "Act for America" help liberate the American People from the tyranny of the democrat&republican PARTY? Or will "Act for America" help the democrat&republican PARTY destroy the Untied States?

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Separation-Corporation-State-Common-Two-Party/dp/B0FFBPVQB9

