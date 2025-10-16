We love and serve 5 million amazing patriots who do so much more than pray and hope for America; they Act for America.
In the past 5 years, we’ve grown from 1.5 to an astonishing 5 million members. How?
We’ve learned from our members how grassroots activism has evolved, solving the challenge of groups that gather but struggle to act effectively, ensuring your time drives real impact.
Our posts are crafted to inform and equip you with key facts and talking points, taking just 3 minutes to read and 30 seconds to act.
Our system empowers busy Americans to champion our Republic, advocating for key issues with real impact!
Our members seize the reins with every click, rallying in great numbers to sway elected officials, steer policy priorities, and make the will of We the People a powerful reality.
Ben Franklin sharply declared, ‘A republic, if you can keep it,’ capturing the fragile triumph of the newly drafted U.S. Constitution.
This is a timeless challenge we strive to help you meet.
When we fail to represent ourselves, elected officials often prioritize self-interest, donors, re-election, and political ambition, neglecting the people they serve.
While others talk AROUND the issues, we amplify your voice directly to your lawmakers, where it matters most!
I’m fired up by the daily inspiration from our members, watching you unleash millions of emails, calls, and social media posts in response to our Act for America calls to action!
Over 331,000,000 Million Real Emails to Lawmakers!
You’re on my mind at dawn and in my prayers at day’s end. Your passion fuels my tireless work—traveling to the White House, calling Congress, booking daily interviews, and fighting on social media’s global stage.
I want you to receive the same encouragement and inspiration that I am feeling because your real actions, joined by millions, deliver real victories every day!
Get inspired at www.actforamerica.org and celebrate with your fellow patriots faithfully acting with you to make a real difference!
Supercharge your impact:
Set up an account, track your progress, and check off Act Now campaigns you act on!
Act at our Act Now Center at your leisure!
Train yourself to make a greater difference!
Leverage our activist resources!
Invite friends to join and grow our impact!
Amplify our voice with social media!
Register yourself, friends, and family to Act and Vote!
Join the movement as a keyboard activist or a leader!
Support our work with monthly or one-time donations to fund millions of email transactions!
Together, we’re unstoppable!
Thank you for standing shoulder to shoulder with us to make America first and great again!
In gratitude,
Brigitte Gabriel
I am thankful to all 5 million+ for all the good work that you have accomplished through Act for America for our nation. I'd like to say something about the democrat shutdown that I felt from the very beginning and it looks like their proving me right. Shutdowns occurred all the time during the 80's and my Marines would be all upset saying they weren't going to get paid, I'm gonna go broke, I'll have no money. I'd tell them stop worrying, you'll be paid on time, they always pay the military and they did. But the effect on their moral was bad. We never once went without pay. So when I first heard the dems were going to shutdown the government and the military wouldn't get paid, I thought about the past and said nonsense, they always pay the military. Of course as you all know, this time I was wrong because they have actually shut off their pay which is a foolish move on their part. Their going to anger a lot of military personnel who have no paycheck on payday and I don't blame the troops for being angry over it. They made an oath to serve this nation and the dems who also made an oath to serve this country are going to punish them because they're throwing a 5yr old's tantrum fit. Give me what I want or you won't get paid. So why would the dems risk turning the military against them? Well Pres Trump has been using the military to help shut down the lefts criminal activities and so the dems are striking back by stopping their pay hoping they will turn against Pres Trump and stop cracking down on crime. If I'm not mistaken, even ICE will have to go without pay which means they're striking against ICE to stop them also if that's the case. So that's the difference between the shutdowns of the 80's, and todays shutdown. Thankfully Pres Trump has a plan to pay the military but I hear there are some dems trying to block that. Sad that they are using the troops as their pawns to be punished if they don't get the ridiculous spending they want. But criminals have no sense of right and wrong. Hopefully it will open the eyes of more people who will then leave the democrat party because they can now see how vile their leaders have become. May God open the eyes of the people to the truth and set them free and may He bless you all who are fighting the good fight to take back our nation.
I am an American I am NOT a member of the democrat&republican PARTY and I want to destroy the democrat&republican PARTY. Will "Act for America" help liberate the American People from the tyranny of the democrat&republican PARTY? Or will "Act for America" help the democrat&republican PARTY destroy the Untied States?
Lebo Von Lo~Debar
Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/Separation-Corporation-State-Common-Two-Party/dp/B0FFBPVQB9