Urgent: We Have Until August 6th to Pass the SAVE America Act
We have until August 6th to pass the SAVE America Act. The Senators who can decide its fate need to hear from you today. It is urgent.
The bill passed the House but is stalled in the Senate. A handful of Republicans are still opposing or undecided, and the entire Democratic caucus is blocking it. Your voice can make the difference.
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Call them and urge them to protect election integrity. It takes two minutes — and our country’s future depends on your action today.
Click below to see every senator who needs to hear from you, with one-tap options to call, email, and post on social media.
Suggested message:
“Please vote YES on the SAVE America Act to protect the integrity of our federal elections.”
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💀 The urgency is noted. However, the idea that the constituency must desperately call its “representatives” to beg for the SAVE America Act is, on its face, asinine. The constituency no longer has a representative republic. Citizenship and voter identification requirements are already written into law and have been for decades (18 U.S.C. § 611 prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections). Federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Health and Human Services, and FEMA have been operationalized against the sovereign citizen constituency while favoring a bureaucratically engineered client-based and illegal-alien constituency. Major NGOs such as Catholic Charities and Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service have received hundreds of millions in federal grants to facilitate processing, shelter, and resettlement. More than 10 million border encounters and approximately 30 million total including got-aways have been recorded, with annual net fiscal costs estimated at $116–182 billion. The fact that citizens must mount emergency pressure campaigns simply to restate what the law already requires is the clearest evidence of electoral collapse. Full diagnosis → https://tuesday740.substack.com/p/rat-final-lock-electoral-sovereignty?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=2p75ja
Unless you were born before 1976, I have been voting Republican longer than you have been alive and believed the lies I was told, but they were just lies and nothing changed.
What’s worse is that our only option is to summon MAGA to keep the lying 93% deep state Republicans in the majority to give President Trump any gains at all.
Time capsule this… 93% deep state Repulicans plan to throw the midterms.
If they succeed, the US Idependence Party movement will be labeled a domestic terrorist threat by Congress, and that means our last hope is over.
What sucks is that I want the Republicans to win big in this midterm, and they don’t.
USIP STRONG Get your rabble on US Independence Party movement
God's love and hugs,
Rabble Shall