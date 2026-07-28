We have until August 6th to pass the SAVE America Act. The Senators who can decide its fate need to hear from you today. It is urgent.

The bill passed the House but is stalled in the Senate. A handful of Republicans are still opposing or undecided, and the entire Democratic caucus is blocking it. Your voice can make the difference.

Call them and urge them to protect election integrity. It takes two minutes — and our country’s future depends on your action today.

Click below to see every senator who needs to hear from you, with one-tap options to call, email, and post on social media.

Even if you called them last week, we need you to call AND email them every day this week. Your voice counts!!!

Take Action — Contact the Senators

Suggested message:

“Please vote YES on the SAVE America Act to protect the integrity of our federal elections.”

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