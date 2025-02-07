The Hidden Engine of Partisan Electioneering:

End Taxpayer Funding of Globalist Socialist Takeover Abroad and at Home!

The Democrats and their left-leaning allies are in a panic, pushing a narrative through Soros-funded Media Matters that "Trump is going to kill millions of people" if he ends USAID. But what's the real story here? USAID, supposedly dedicated to saving lives, allocates a measly 3% of its budget to “lifesaving” services that most would argue are not. The harsh truth is that American taxpayers shouldn't be coerced into playing the global pantry and medicine cabinet role.

Look at how USAID money is spent: billions on AIDS relief in countries with no cultural shift towards prevention, hundreds of millions on malaria and tuberculosis treatments those countries should be funding themselves, and almost $3 billion on gender equity and equality programs that push progressive ideology.

This isn't “lifesaving aid;” it's social engineering on a global scale. Charity should be a choice, not a tax obligation.

Since 2015, USAID's budget has ballooned by an average of $3 billion annually, with a suspicious $10.3 billion jump in 2022 during the midterms. This isn't aid; it's a strategic investment in a progressive, socialist agenda at home and abroad.

Dig deeper, and you'll uncover USAID's true colors. It's not about “lifesaving” aid; it's about election gaming and keeping hyper-progressive influencers and organizers employed. Through NGOs, USAID funnels money into hyper-partisan activities like voter registration, turnout drives, and even candidate endorsements. All under the guise of "democracy promotion," these funds support policies that undermine election integrity—opposing Voter ID, promoting mail-in voting, and more. It's an assault on the sanctity of our elections, state by state, with your tax dollars. It’s fair to say the Democrat party has grown dependent on these funds to compete during election season, and this is potentially the sole reason they outraise and outwork us, but THAT is quickly becoming a thing of the past under Trump’s new DOGE and their fast work!

Millions of USAID funds have found their way into the hands of billionaires Bill Gates and George Soros' Open Society Foundations, which furthers radical agendas worldwide.

The reality is stark: USAID has become a laundering scheme for progressive causes, siphoning taxpayer money into the pockets of organizations like Black Voters Matter, America Votes, pro-choice organizations like Reproductive Freedom for All, originally called Pro-Choice America, and the ACLU—entities that are unabashedly progressive and actively fight against conservative policies. The ACLU receives HALF its funding from YOU, the taxpayer!

The alarm should be sounding. Taxpayer money is being diverted for partisan interference in elections. How has this been legally permissible for so long?

Beyond domestic political manipulation, there's the issue of USAID funds allegedly supporting terrorist organizations. Reports suggest over $122 million might have ended up in the wrong hands, including Hamas's! A Syrian official laundered millions of “aid” dollars toward multiple terrorist organizations. It makes you wonder what the blocked $100M payment to Gaza for condoms and contraception was really going to be spent on and who was behind it!

USAID has morphed into a corrupt, taxpayer-abusive agency, serving as a slush fund for a cabal of CIA, Democrats, progressives, and elite interests. They've been using NGOs to pillage American wallets, not just to transform the U.S. into a one-party state but to push a global socialist agenda under the pretense of humanitarian aid.

It's time for a reckoning. We need full transparency on where every dollar from USAID went. We need accountability for those who've abused our laws, and we need to expose every NGO and grantee that's been part of this election interference scheme.

To all taxpayers, it's clear: USAID, in its current form, must end. We must stop funding the globalist, socialist takeover that benefits the few at the expense of the many. Let's take back our money, elections, and sovereignty from those who would misuse it for their ideological gain. It's time to dismantle USAID and restore fiscal responsibility and integrity to our foreign aid policy.

