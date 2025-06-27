The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Trump v. CASA is a landmark decision that reins in rogue district judges issuing nationwide injunctions, delivering a major victory for President Trump’s executive authority while leaving the fight over birthright citizenship ongoing.

It’s time to celebrate this check on judicial overreach and demand Congress act to secure America’s future!

Curbs nationwide injunctions. Stops district judges from halting policies nationwide.

Bolsters executive power. Frees Trump to enact policies in unchallenged regions.

Preserves specific protections. Maintains injunctions for named plaintiffs.

Encourages class-action lawsuits. Promotes structured legal challenges over broad orders.

Ends judge shopping. Limits plaintiffs seeking favorable activist judges.

Strengthens national security. Supports Trump’s agenda to secure borders.

Taming the Judicial Plague

Nationwide injunctions have become a judicial scourge, with 64 targeting Trump’s first term, compared to 12 against Obama and 14 against Biden. Since Trump’s second term began, 15 injunctions have stalled policies from birthright citizenship reform to deporting Tren de Aragua gangsters. Chief Judge James Boasberg’s March 2025 order, forcing deportation flights to El Salvador to turn back mid-air, exemplifies this abuse, defying Trump’s clear authority under the Alien Enemies Act. Legal scholars note courts rarely have jurisdiction over such executive actions, yet partisan judges persist. Senator Josh Hawley, slamming “RECORD numbers of national injunctions” as “a dramatic abuse of judicial authority” on X, plans legislation to limit these orders to a judge’s district or suing parties, curbing their nationwide reach.

SCOTUS Delivers Justice

In Trump v. CASA, authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett with Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson dissenting, the Court ruled that district judges overstep their authority with universal injunctions. The decision partially lifts injunctions from Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington courts that blocked Trump’s January 20, 2025, executive order, “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” which challenges birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. The Court sidestepped the order’s constitutionality, focusing instead on limiting judicial overreach. This allows Trump to potentially enforce the policy in areas not covered by the lawsuits from 22 states, two organizations, and seven individuals. Justice Sotomayor, dissenting, urged parents to file class-action lawsuits, signaling the potential for ongoing legal battles.

A Call to Action

The Trump v. CASA ruling is a triumph, curbing activist judges while preserving targeted judicial checks. But the fight isn’t over. District judges, already acting lawlessly, may test this ruling for a flood of individuals who will seek birthright citizenship based on liberal interpretations.

Share

Ending Birthright Citizenship Abuse! Act for America · Jan 31 House Republicans have introduced H.R. 569, a bill to restrict birthright citizenship, a long-debated hot-button issue. This legislative effort supports President Donald Trump's recent executive order, which seeks to restore constitutional law by ending the automatic granting of citizenship based solely on birthplace. Read full story

Congress must act swiftly to codify Trump’s order, ending reckless interpretations of birthright citizenship that undermine national sovereignty.

Call to Action: Demand Congress Act Now! Urge lawmakers to pass Senator Hawley’s bill to permanently limit nationwide injunctions and enshrine Trump’s executive order into law. Contact your representatives today—tell them to stand for Constitutional strength, reject judicial tyranny, and protect the will of the people!

Don’t Miss Out on Our 2025 America First Celebration Half-Off Discount for New and Returning Subscribers for a Limited Time!

NEW! FREE Act for America Tote and NYT Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last, with your annual subscription of just $27.50! Your subscription is fueling our success! Thank you!