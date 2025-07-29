What an honor it never ceases to be—stepping into the White House, shaking hands with the Trump Administration, and collaborating with Congress to Make America Great Again!

Last week, I had the profound privilege of attending the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act, a monumental victory for our nation. This isn’t just policy—it’s a lifeline for families, a hammer to cartels, and a bold stand for justice.

President Trump’s signature permanently classifies fentanyl as a Schedule I drug, ensuring traffickers face tough penalties: 5 years minimum for 10 grams, 10 years for 100 grams. With over 73,000 fentanyl-related deaths in 2023, this law equips law enforcement to crush the poison flooding our communities.

“Today we strike a righteous blow to the drug dealers, narcotic traffickers, and criminal cartels,” President Trump declared.

The ceremony was electric, filled with real voices—heroes like Anne Fundner, Gregory Swan, and Jackie Siegel, who’ve lost loved ones to this crisis. Their gratitude to President Trump echoed: he’s lit a fire under this fight, securing our borders and saving lives. This is why we voted for him—results, not rhetoric.

The HALT Fentanyl Act is a promise kept, a beacon of hope, and proof that America First means fighting for every family. We’re working non-stop to pass more bills like this, securing our future with unwavering resolve. But we can’t do it without YOU—our supporters, our warriors, our patriots. Together, we’re building a stronger, safer America. Let’s keep the momentum blazing!

