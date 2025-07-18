Celebrating a Monumental Victory: Act for America’s “Rein in Rogue Judges” Campaign and the Path to America First Success

As we pause this summer to reflect on the extraordinary victories of 2025, I am thrilled to celebrate the incredible impact of your tireless efforts with Act for America. Through millions of emails, phone calls, petitions, and social media posts, you—our dedicated grassroots warriors—have driven real change, proving that the voice of the American people can reshape our nation’s future.

The foundation of our success lies in our unified support for electing President Donald J. Trump, whose America First leadership has propelled us forward, sparing us from the chaos of another four years under a socialist Biden or Harris regime. With the 2026 midterms approaching, we must recharge this summer but come out swinging this fall to hold the House majority and gain Senate seats aligned with the America First movement. Without this, our progress could falter. Today, I want to spotlight one of our most significant triumphs—the “Rein in Rogue Judges” campaign—where your actions helped secure a landmark Supreme Court victory and unleashed President Trump’s bold agenda.

The “Rein in Rogue Judges” campaign was a testament to the power of grassroots activism. When President Trump took office and issued executive orders to fulfill his campaign promises—most notably EO 14160 on mass deportations—leftwing activist judges attempted to derail these mandates with nationwide injunctions, defying the will of the American people and the constitutional separation of powers.

1,671,248 million emails, phone calls, and social media posts!

Act for America members rose to the challenge, rallying behind Senator Josh Hawley’s ‘Nationwide Injunction Abuse Prevention Act of 2025 (S. 4049)’ and Representative Darrell Issa’s ‘No Rogue Rulings Act of 2025 (H.R. 1526).’ Your relentless advocacy helped push H.R. 1526 to passage in the House on April 9, 2025, with a 219-213 vote. Though S. 4049 stalled in the Senate due to a lack of bipartisan support, your pressure kept the issue alive, amplifying the Trump administration’s resolve to fight back. Your voices empowered the White House to file ‘Trump v. CASA, Inc.,’ a case challenging nationwide injunctions issued by district courts in Maryland, Massachusetts, and Washington against the deportation order.

This multi-pronged battle culminated in a historic 6-3 Supreme Court ruling on June 27, 2025, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s majority opinion declaring that such injunctions “likely exceed the equitable authority” of federal courts, limiting relief to specific plaintiffs unless broader remedies like class actions apply.

This SCOTUS ruling was a game-changer, effectively achieving the goals of H.R. 1526 and S. 4049 by curbing the overreach of district judges. It cleared the way for President Trump’s executive actions, dismantling a slew of injunctions that had stalled critical America First policies. Beyond mass deportations, now prioritized with enhanced funding from the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1),’ the ruling lifted injunctions blocking policies such as: 1) protections for girls’ sports under Title IX, ensuring fair competition by barring biological males from women’s athletics; 2) parental rights to opt out of public school curricula conflicting with religious beliefs, including content on sexual orientation and gender identity, as affirmed in a separate June 2025 SCOTUS ruling; 3) restrictions on transgender individuals serving in the military; and 4) energy deregulation orders to boost domestic production. These policies are now rolling out swiftly!

The ‘Trump v. CASA’ victory is a shining example of how Act for America’s grassroots muscle—your half-minute emails, petition signatures, social media posts, and calls to lawmakers—translates into real-world impact. You held lawmakers’ feet to the fire, stoked the resolve of our representatives, and gave the Trump administration the backing to fight and win at the Supreme Court!

Share

Pat yourselves on the back and celebrate this triumph! But 'Rein in Rogue Judges” is just one of many victories I’ll be sharing, each demonstrating the vital role of Act for America and your unwavering support in saving our country. As we gear up for the midterms, let’s stay united, keep the pressure on, and ensure the America First agenda continues to thrive. Together, we are unstoppable!

In Gratitude and Determination,

Brigitte Gabriel