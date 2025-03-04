Time to Crush Judicial Overreach and Secure Our Elections

Enough is enough—our justice system’s relentless meddling must stop shredding lawmakers’ efforts to pass ironclad voter ID laws and election security measures that safeguard our republic.

Arizona’s legislature is trapped in a maddening tug-of-war, with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals once again torching their common-sense voter ID laws on Tuesday, upholding a 2023 district court ruling that branded two 2022 Republican-backed provisions “unlawful voter suppression.” These laws—one barring unverified citizens from voting for president, the other from voting by mail—were struck down despite similar Voter ID policies standing tall in Alabama, Ohio, and Texas. Republicans vow to appeal, and they should, because this isn’t justice—it’s sabotage. Elected lawmakers craft laws; courts enforce them, not rewrite them to appease open-borders attorney activists, who crow about “democracy without barriers” while ignoring the chaos of unsecured elections.

To these radicals, “democracy” means a lawless free-for-all where fraud runs rampant. Arizona, home to an estimated 500,000 illegal immigrants—many drawing financial aid—sees 80–90% of its ballots cast by mail, a gaping wound for unverifiable votes, widened by a corrupt court system that overrides the people’s will. Look at California, where Governor Gavin “Nuisance” Newsom and his Democrat cronies banned voter ID outright last year, stomping on counties and charter cities daring to protect their elections. This isn’t governance—it’s a partisan hack job, and it’s killing our electoral integrity.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Last year, we muscled through the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, led by Rep. Chip Roy, mandating proof of citizenship for voter registration. It’s a start—noncitizen voting is already illegal—but without uniform enforcement, it’s a paper tiger that’s being abused nationwide. Only three states—Alabama, Ohio, and Texas—have robust voter ID laws to block illegal voting, otherwise we’re operating on a trust system.

Arizona’s latest smackdown in the courts screams that state-by-state scraps against rogue judges twisting the HAVA Act are a losing game—we’re bleeding out while radicals cheer. Worse, we can’t let more states follow California’s reckless voter ID ban, flinging open the polls to illegals and torching election integrity in a shameless power grab.

We need a federal sledgehammer: a nationwide voter ID mandate for all elections—federal, state, and local. Purge noncitizens from voter rolls or ditch the rolls entirely. Mail-in ballots must bear voter ID on the ballot itself—not just the envelope—for audit-proof integrity. Every ID must ping a federal database to stop duplicate voting across districts and states.

This isn’t about barriers—it’s about survival. Courts and “no borders” hacks fighting for “open” elections are rigging the system, not saving it. Now’s the moment to end the confusion, crush the interference, and lock down our elections with voter ID laws so clear no judge can twist them. Our survival demands it—because without election security, we will lose our country to radicals.

Will you help us pass the SAVE Act Federal Voter ID Law?

