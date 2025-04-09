Voting Machines on the Chopping Block!

Forging Ahead for Real Election Security

On March 4, 2025, Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX-17), flanked by warriors like Chip Roy (R-TX-21) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ-05), dropped the Make Elections Secure Act (MESA)—a sledgehammer to smash America’s election vulnerabilities. This isn’t a bill; it’s a lifeline to fulfill Trump’s vow to “make elections secure again.” With DOGE exposing 2.4 million illegals voting in 2024, MESA’s a roaring necessity to reclaim trust in our democracy.

MESA’s five pillars are pure steel:

it axes electronic voting machines, those hackable relics, for hand-marked paper ballots;

bans universal mail-in voting—nearly 90% of Arizona (Battleground State) and California’s ballots are postal, a fraud free-for-all, and the five states of Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington—conduct elections entirely by mail, automatically sending ballots to all registered voters;

slashes early voting to three days, choking mischief. Only Alabama and New Hampshire conduct election day only elections and the balance of states allow 5 to a shocking 45 days of early voting;

mandates voter ID with citizenship proof, echoing the SAVE Act; and forces yearly non-citizen purges from rolls.

FACT: All Voting Machines in the United States can be hacked in 7 minutes or less, in person or remotely, undetectably, altering vote tallies at will.

Act for America saw it firsthand in 2020—Maricopa County’s 38,448 fraudulent ballots flipped Arizona by 11,000 votes, with Dominion breaches and vote swaps caught red-handed. In 2020, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all battleground states determining the Presidential election, had legal grounds for the legislature to decertify and recertify the election, but rogue judges interfered! Patriots like Tina Peters rot in jail for proving “selection code” rigged machines, yet states stonewall transparency. MESA’s here to end that nightmare.

On Capitol Hill, MESA’s electric—pending in the House Administration Committee as of April 1, 2025, poised to ride the SAVE Act’s wake. In the Senate, with no companion yet, 53 Republicans need nine Democrats to break a 60-vote filibuster—a steep hill. Unlike HAVA’s toothless 2002 rules, MESA demands photo ID, felony-sworn citizenship affidavits, and a Transparent, Reliable, and Uniform Standards Taskforce (TRUST) Board to replace the feckless Elections Assistance Commission EAC—auditing rolls with real oversight and enforcement. Hand counts, precinct caps, and tight mail rules shred fraud’s cover.

Act for America’s 43 million messages to lawmakers in 2024—up from 20.4 million—paved this road, securing 84 state bills since 2020. MESA’s our federal crown jewel—banishing machines, locking out illegals, and forcing transparency.

This is the hill we die on! If we don’t stop the election fraud in this season, we will never have a chance of winning and keeping the America First movement alive!

FACT: In 2018, the youngest person awarded by DEF CON for successfully hacking a voting machine system was an 11-year-old named Emmett Brewer. Emmett hacked into a replica of Florida’s state election website in under 10 minutes, altering vote tallies and candidate names. This feat was part of the DEF CON Voting Machine Hacking Village, where children as young as five were challenged to breach election systems, in partnership with r00tz Asylum, a children’s hacking organization.

A few lone voices lobbying on the Hill is no match for real grassroots souls fighting for real policy change! We need you now, more than any time in our 20+ years of service, to stand with us, fight through your clicks and calls, and financial support to power MESA and the SAVE Act through both houses to land on President Trump’s Resolute desk!

