U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro delivered a fiery press conference, sounding the alarm on Washington, D.C.’s spiraling crime crisis and unveiling a bold plan to restore safety for every American.

Appointed to lead the nation’s largest U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pirro is zeroing in on three laws she deems catastrophic, vowing to dismantle them to protect the public from a justice system that prioritizes leniency over accountability. Her message is clear: the current legal framework is failing victims and emboldening criminals, and change is non-negotiable.

Pirro’s first target is the inadequacy of prosecution under Title 16, where juveniles aged 16-17 who shoot others but don’t kill can evade serious consequences, funneled instead into family court for rehabilitation programs including “yoga and ice cream socials.” Anywhere else in the country, when an intent to kill is proven, it’s most common to charge these teens as adults criminally!

This is an outrageous mockery of justice!

Actually, in Washington, D.C., manipulation of crime statistics began with a disgraceful law that doesn’t recognize someone as an adult until they turn 25!

22% of homicides and non-fatal shootings were committed by 15–20-year-olds in 2023-2024, up from 11% in the previous year!

This, she argues, is a slap on the wrist for violent acts, leaving communities to suffer violent criminals freely roaming the streets, emboldened by a legal system that doesn’t take violent crime seriously.

Her broader crusade calls for the repeal of three cornerstone laws that make no distinction between murder and petty theft and conceal the age of offenders in their data tracking.

The Youth Rehabilitation Act allows judges unchecked discretion to release anyone under 25—regardless of crimes like murder, rape, or armed robbery—onto probation, undermining public safety with a revolving door of offenders. Infantile rewards like Ice Cream and yoga classes, where they stand in a corner and watch the ladies from behind, are their idea of rehabbing a violent offender who returns to terrorize the community at large!

The Incarceration Reduction Act compounds this by permitting those under 25, sentenced to 15 years, to walk free at 25, even if they’ve served minimal time. This policy allows a 24-year-old murderer to be released after serving one year or less in jail and return to criminality before he or she turns 25!

Finally, the Record Sealing law erases convictions after five years, shielding predators from background checks and enabling child rapists to teach, serial rapists to work in women’s gyms, armed robbers to guard banks, and carjackers to valet at luxury hotels—a nightmare scenario for an unsuspecting public.

There’s no deterrence for crime in the city!

Pirro’s stance challenges the establishment narrative that rehabilitation trumps punishment. She contends that sealing records after such short intervals blinds prosecutors, employers, and critical sectors like education and security, creating a ticking time bomb of undetected recidivism.

Her press conference underscored a staggering reality: these laws prioritize offenders over victims, with judges wielding arbitrary power to sidestep justice. The data backs her urgency—D.C.’s lenient policies have fueled a crime wave, with violent incidents soaring, yet the system offers little to no deterrence.

In her closing remarks, Pirro drove home a critical distinction: the role of U.S. Attorneys and prosecutors is to defend victims and convict criminals, not to rehabilitate. “Our job is to get these criminals off the streets and deter crime through tough enforcement and prosecution,” she declared, rejecting the soft approach that encourages a life of crime.

This isn’t just a legal overhaul; it’s a moral stand against a system infected with failed and outlawed DEI “Equity” policy.

With her Senate confirmation secured and a mandate from President Trump, Pirro is poised to push this fight through, offering D.C. residents a chance to reclaim their city from lawlessness. The question now is whether lawmakers will heed her call—or risk letting crime dictate the capital’s future.

