Watch: Brigitte's on Banning the Muslim Brotherhood

Finally, Marco Rubio announced they're preparing to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization!



This has been a 20-year project of mine.



My organization, Act for America, exposed the Muslim Brotherhood's 100-year plan to take over the West in 2007.



I detailed it in my New York Times bestselling book ‘They Must Be Stopped: Why We Must Defeat Radical Islam and How We Can Do It’ in 2008.

We tried to do it under Obama. We didn't get anywhere because he worked with them and protected them.



We tried to do it under the first Trump administration.



We continued trying under the Biden Administration.



And here we are, finally getting ready to slap them with the terror designation they rightly deserve.



But this is not a done deal yet.



We need your help to push it across the finish line.



We need Congress to play a part in this and finish what we started.



We need you to act now on our campaign, Stop the Stealth Jihad.



We have over 27,000,000 actions on this campaign, meaning emails and phone calls to Congress, social media posts, and petition signatures, etcetera.



This is the grassroots power that gets things done.



This is why you need to sign up to receive our e-mail alerts so you can be notified when we are working on a bill in Congress or an issue that needs your attention.



Why is this designation important?



Because we can then strip the nonprofit status from Muslim Brotherhood organizations operating in the United States, such as CAIR, the Council on American Islamic Relations, the Hamas front in the USA, the Muslim Student Association, MSA, which is causing all these riots on college campuses, ISNA, the Islamic Society of North America, radicalizing people across the country.



This is why your action and your voice to get this designation finalized are so important!



This will cripple worldwide funding of terrorism and the Islamist mission.



Another great victory made possible by our grassroots efforts was the deportation and revocation of pro-Hamas visa holders. Over 5 million emails and phone calls to Congress were sent through our Act Now campaign.



Thank you, President Trump and Marco Rubio, for listening!



If you have not yet acted on these and other campaigns we have, please go now to actforamerica.org & up to receive our alerts, become a member, and support our work with a donation.



We are making things happen, reversing the damage to America and making a huge impact.



When we work together, speaking with one voice, our government listens.



Please share this video and ask your friends to join.

