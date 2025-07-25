Cruz’s Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025 is a Triumph for Act for America’s Stop the Stealth Jihad Campaign!

On July 18, 2025, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced the ‘Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025,’ a landmark bill backed by Act for America that answers our relentless Stop the Stealth Jihad campaign call for the Brotherhood to finally be designated a terror organization.

This legislation, a direct response to the Muslim Brotherhood’s insidious threat to American national security, marks a pivotal victory for grassroots activism, fueled by over 27 million emails, phone calls, and social media posts from Act for America’s members—and the numbers are still climbing.

Senator Cruz, a steadfast ally who has called Act for America “the Left’s worst nightmare,” exemplifies the power of combining top-level legislative relationships with the authentic voice of the American people. As Cruz stated, “The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization, and it provides support to Muslim Brotherhood branches that are terrorist organizations. One of those branches is Hamas, which on October 7 committed the worst single-day massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, which included the murder and kidnapping of at least 53 Americans.”

The bill strategically targets the Brotherhood’s terrorist networks, overcoming past objections that falsely labeled its political arms as peaceful. As Act for America’s Substack highlights, groups like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) expose this myth, showing how political and terrorist arms work in tandem to undermine Western values. CAIR’s documented support for Hamas proves that these so-called peaceful branches pursue a stealth jihad to wield power and destabilize infidel societies. The legislation employs a bottom-up approach, first sanctioning violent branches like Hamas before designating the entire Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), blocking their access to U.S. soil and funds. Cruz emphasized, “They are committed to the overthrow and destruction of America and other non-Islamist governments across the world, and pose an acute threat to American national security interests.”

Act for America’s campaign underscores the urgency of this designation. The Brotherhood’s global network, with ties to Hamas, al-Qaeda, and other terror groups, has long exploited America’s hesitation to act. Allies like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have already banned the Brotherhood, and Cruz’s bill aligns the U.S. with these partners.

Senator Ashley Moody, a co-sponsor, declared, “This is commonsense legislation that will declare the Muslim Brotherhood, a group known to seek widespread hate against Christians, Jews, and other religious groups, a foreign terrorist organization.”

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, who introduced companion legislation in the House, added, “The global Muslim Brotherhood has numerous regional branches, including terrorist organizations such as Hamas, and spreads violence and instability throughout the Middle East.”

The bill’s support from other groups like AIPAC, Christians United for Israel, and FDD Action reflects its broad appeal. Sandra Hagee Parker of CUFI Action Fund noted, “The Muslim Brotherhood’s unique network requires a modern approach to law enforcement, and this bill enables exactly that.”

Yet, the true force behind this legislation is the American people. Act for America’s 27 million grassroots actions—emails, calls, and X posts—prove there’s no more powerful tool than the people’s voice. As Cruz told the Washington Free Beacon, this bill was deliberately workshopped to align with President Trump’s priorities while seeking bipartisan support, ensuring it becomes law.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Explanatory Memorandum reveals their goal: a Civilization-Jihad process to destroy Western civilization from within. This bill is a critical step to stop them, banning members from U.S. soil, revoking visas, and choking their financial pipelines. Texans and Americans nationwide must rally behind this effort, contacting lawmakers to demand swift passage.

Donate and Act today to ensure the Brotherhood faces the reckoning it deserves. Together, we’ll stop the stealth jihad and secure our nation!

