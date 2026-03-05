What a Difference a New Administration Makes

Leadership is not a slogan. It is the difference between deterrence and disaster.

For decades, the Iranian regime has tested American presidents the way predators test fences—probing for weakness, calculating risk, and advancing when the response is hesitation. The results of those tests have shaped the security landscape we face today.

The 2015 nuclear agreement under President Obama was sold as a breakthrough that would halt Iran’s march toward a bomb. Instead, it handed Tehran sanctions relief, international legitimacy, and billions in economic breathing room while leaving its ballistic missile program intact and embedding sunset provisions that merely delayed, rather than dismantled, nuclear capability. In the final days of that administration, $1.7 billion in cash was transferred to Iran to settle a decades-old dispute—pallets of foreign currency that critics argued projected weakness at the worst possible moment.

The regime did not moderate. It maneuvered.

Under President Biden, efforts to revive the nuclear framework signaled a return to negotiation-first strategy. Sanctions enforcement was loosened by the overuse of waivers, Iranian oil exports rebounded, and Tehran continued enriching uranium beyond prior limits. Strong language flowed from podiums in Washington, but the deterrent edge dulled. The regime funded proxies, armed militias, and expanded its regional footprint—all while calculating that America would avoid direct confrontation.

Appeasement, history shows, does not pacify expansionist regimes. It subsidizes them.

Under President Trump, U.S. policy has moved beyond economic pressure to decisive military coordination — most clearly seen in Operation Epic Fury. Joint U.S.–Israeli strikes have targeted command infrastructure, degraded missile systems, and crippled key naval assets. Iran’s offensive capabilities have suffered serious setbacks. For the first time in years, Tehran is calculating cost instead of assuming restraint.

The difference is unmistakable. One approach offered relief in exchange for promises. The other imposed consequences for aggression.

This is not about partisanship. It is about outcomes. When America projects uncertainty, adversaries accelerate. When America projects strength backed by execution, adversaries reassess.

The Iranian people themselves have endured decades under a repressive regime that siphons national wealth into foreign militias and nuclear ambition. Many in the diaspora openly acknowledge that firm external pressure weakens the ruling elite’s grip. They understand what Washington sometimes forgets: tyranny rarely retreats voluntarily.

Leadership matters because adversaries are watching. They study every withdrawal, every waiver, every warning unaccompanied by enforcement. They also study resolve.

For too long, the Middle East viewed the United States as hesitant—a superpower unwilling to fully wield its power. That perception invited escalation. Reversing it requires more than speeches. It requires sustained pressure, strategic clarity, and the willingness to follow through.

Security is not free. Deterrence is not automatic. Freedom is never preserved by wishful thinking.

America faced a stark choice that transcends personalities and party lines: surrender to the endless cycle of concession, appeasement, and escalating crisis—or summon the unyielding strength required to break that cycle once and for all. President Trump has made his decision clear.

