Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
38m

The entity of the jurist blocked me after they were called out for their Jew derangement syndrome and anti-israel posts under the auspices of your substack.

I posted the following to all of the frothy commenters bitching about the Jews illustrating their cursed condition resulting in an immediate ban.

Christians like to proclaim that Jews deny the truth yet in 5786 when Jews provide the truth they go back to the medieval blasphemy blocking me announcing I'm a cowardly denialist angry toxic Christian losing 20 Nations to Islam but mad about the Jews who gave us Jesus and his teachings ✌🏻🤷🏻‍♀️🤣✌🏻

Thank You Brigette Gabriel , I've been copy and pasting this quote for decades and it's amusing to have other commenters reply back as if I'm you with all the empathy in the world but if it's known that I'm a Jew posting this as hasbara let the derangements ensue just like with Tommy Robinson they will say they are paid Zionist stooges as if God isn't a Zionist the conundrums of the denialists 😖🤣😭☺️

Brigitte Gabriel

@ACTBrigitte

Lebanon was the only Christian-majority nation in the Middle East.

It's where I was born.

We prided ourselves on inclusivity. Always welcoming Arab Muslim refugees from all over the Middle East.

We had the best economy despite having no natural oil. The best universities.

They called Beirut the "Paris of the Middle East" and the Mountains of Lebanon was a tourist destination.

My early childhood was idyllic, my father was a prosperous businessman in town and my mother was at home with me, an only child.

Slowly, the Arab Muslims began to become the majority in Lebanon and our rights began to wither away.

Soon, we would find ourselves unable to leave our small Christian town without fear of being stopped and killed by Arabs. In Lebanon your religion is on your government issued ID.

As the war intensified and the radical Islamists made their way south, my home was hit by an errant rocket and my life was forever changed.

We spent the next almost decade in a bomb shelter, scraping together pennies and eating dandelions and roots just to survive.

If it was not for Israel coming in and surrounding our town, I do not know If I would be here today.

Lebanon is now a country 100% controlled and run by Hezbollah. I lost my country of birth.

I thank God every single day I was able to immigrate to America and live out the dream that BILLIONS of people only dream of having.

Now here in America, my adopted country that I have come to love so much, I see the same threats and warning signs happening now that took place in Lebanon when I was a child.

This is my warning to you, America, reverse course now while you still can.

It's not too late to save our freedom and preserve it for the next generation.

Jody
1h

Good Terrific Tacos Tuesday morning Brigitte Gabriel!🌹💯🇺🇸🇱🇧🏴‍☠️❤️

