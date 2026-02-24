What are they afraid of?

That is the only reasonable question Americans should be asking as a handful of congressional Democrats announce they will skip tonight’s State of the Union address — the one night each year when the President of the United States lays out a vision for the country before the American people.

This is not a campaign rally. This is not a partisan fundraiser. It is a longstanding American tradition — a constitutional duty — and a moment that transcends party labels.

Yet some on the Left have decided it is beneath them.

Among those who have confirmed that they will boycott are Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and over a dozen other high-profile Democrats who would rather stage a political stunt than sit in the chamber and listen to the President address the nation.

Why?

Are they afraid of what they might hear?

Could it be that they do not want to sit through a speech highlighting the dramatic turnaround at the southern border?

After years of chaos, record-breaking illegal crossings, and overwhelmed communities, border encounters have plummeted. According to a Pew Research Center analysis, encounters with migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico have fallen to a 50-year low. In some sectors, statistics show a dramatic +90% reduction in illegal crossings. Daily apprehensions have fallen sharply. “Catch and release” has been curtailed. Deportations have increased. Border communities that were drowning under waves of illegal immigration are finally seeing relief.

If you spent years dismissing concerns about the border as “manufactured outrage,” it must be uncomfortable to hear the numbers proving otherwise.

Or perhaps they do not want to hear about the historic drop in crime.

After violent crime surged in major cities across America, recent data shows significant declines in homicides and violent offenses nationwide — with some cities reporting double-digit percentage drops in murder rates compared to the previous year. Communities that felt abandoned are beginning to feel safer again. Law enforcement is being supported instead of vilified. Order is being restored.

That narrative does not fit neatly into the doom-and-gloom messaging many Democrats have relied on.

Maybe it is the military success story that makes them uneasy?

For years, our armed forces struggled with recruitment shortages, missing targets and raising alarm bells about readiness. Now, recruitment goals are being met again. Morale is improving. Standards are being restored. The United States military — once bogged down by social experimentation and lowered expectations — is regaining its focus on strength, discipline, and mission readiness.

Watching President Trump highlight the best military recruitment numbers in 15 years might be more than some Democrats are willing to sit through.

And then there is the economy.

It was only months into this presidency when critics on the Left were demanding instantaneous relief on grocery prices — especially eggs. The headlines were relentless. The outrage was loud. But a year later, as inflation has cooled and prices on everyday goods like gasoline and groceries have eased significantly from their highs — with egg prices cratering from peak levels and gas prices down well over a dollar from prior spikes in many regions — the silence from those same critics is deafening.

Complaints have grown quiet because the facts are inconvenient.

And let us not ignore the elephant in the chamber: the SAVE America Act.

The President is almost certain to call out those who refuse to support legislation aimed at strengthening election integrity and ensuring that only American citizens vote in federal elections. Poll after poll shows overwhelming majorities of Americans — Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike — support basic safeguards like proof of citizenship requirements and voter roll maintenance.

Perhaps they fear being put on the spot as the President advocates for a bill their own constituents support — while they themselves refuse to back it.

It would be politically uncomfortable.

But leadership is not about comfort.

It is about showing up.

The American people expect their elected officials to participate in the institutions that have defined this republic for more than two centuries. The State of the Union is a constitutional tradition that symbolizes continuity, stability, and national unity — even amid disagreement.

Boycotting it does not make anyone courageous. It does not signal moral superiority. It signals fragility and pettiness.

Grandstanding for a few extra minutes of cable news coverage may thrill partisan activists. It may generate a spike in social media engagement. But to everyday Americans — the people who get up early, work hard, raise families, and want their leaders to act like adults — it looks small.

If there is disagreement with the President, sit there and disagree. If they oppose his policies, they should listen and then make their case.

But skipping the address altogether?

That is pure avoidance.

These boycotting Democrats need to grow a spine. Show up. Hear from our Commander in Chief. Share in the nation’s successes.

