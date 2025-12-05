While the radical left preaches “transparency” and “equity” from their ivory towers, their blue-state fiefdoms are slamming the door on accountability—and it’s your tax dollars paying the price. During this week’s Cabinet meeting, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins dropped a bombshell: only 29 states—mostly conservative strongholds—have handed over their SNAP (food stamp) recipient rolls to the USDA for a long-overdue fraud audit. The remaining 21 states, unsurprisingly deep-blue states like California, New York, and Minnesota, are digging in their heels and saying “no.”

What are they so desperate to hide? Is the welfare scam in their backyards even worse than the billions already uncovered? And with Secretary Rollins now threatening to yank federal funding until they cough up the data, it’s high time we demand answers—before another dime of American money funds fraud, foreign remittances, or worse.

Let’s cut through the fog: SNAP, meant to feed struggling families, has ballooned into a $120 billion black hole riddled with abuse. The compliant red states’ data already exposed the rot—186,000 deceased recipients still cashing checks, 500,000 double-dippers gaming multiple states, and hundreds of thousands of ineligible claimants sucking the system dry.

That’s not compassion; that’s criminality, siphoning resources from veterans, single moms, and the truly needy.

But the blue-state holdouts? They’re stonewalling a simple data handoff, citing “privacy” in lawsuits that scream cover-up. California, with its sanctuary chaos and endless migrant pipelines, likely harbors the motherlode of fraud. New York is equally ripe for bad behavior—and with Governor Hochul at the helm, little will be done. Minnesota was just busted for their Somali rings funneling millions to Al-Shabaab terrorists. Want to wager how clean their SNAP rolls are?

Is it any coincidence that these states are refusing to turn over their data? Hardly. These states aren’t protecting the vulnerable—they’re shielding the vampires bleeding us dry.

Likely to be found are layers of deceit including fake companies with erroneous charges, kickbacks, and exploding welfare handouts with little to no oversight. The fraud isn’t just “overbilling”; it’s potentially a pipeline to cartels, radicals, and overseas enemies, all on your dime. If red-state audits uncovered this much rot, imagine the cesspool in blue utopias where accountability goes to die. Is it worse than we know? Almost certainly—potentially trillions in systemic theft, while our heartland crumbles.

Secretary Rollins isn’t bluffing: she’s warned these 21 states to comply or face a funding freeze on SNAP admin dollars—billions in leverage to force transparency. It’s a masterstroke, echoing Trump’s “America First” hammer: no more free rides for fraud factories. Blue state governors like Newsom and Hochul cry “cruelty,” but that’s code for “caught.” In fact, they sued to block these much-needed audits, just like Feeding Our Future did with “racism” claims, only to eventually face 70+ indictments. Enough!

Look, it’s never easy to admit flaws. But when hardworking Americans are the victims, and callous crooks are the beneficiaries, exposure is paramount. Ignoring the problem only allows it to fester and multiply.

It should not have to take the threat of pulled SNAP funding for these states to comply. This blue-state blackout isn’t bureaucracy—it’s betrayal. Imagine what good could be done with the funds currently being fraudulently funneled away from their intended purpose. For the families denied real aid, for the taxpayers robbed blind, for the America we refuse to surrender—transparency now, or consequences forever.

