I need you to picture this.

If we fail in 2026, the America your children inherit will be almost unrecognizable.

Socialism will have deeper roots in our schools, our economy, and our government.

Conservative silence and apathy will have handed the other side permanent power.

And the growing cooperation between the radical Left and Islamist forces will have embedded itself into the fabric of American politics and culture.

That is the future we are racing toward — unless we act with urgency and force.

I am asking you again today: Become a Patriot Partner with $26 per month, or give a one-time gift of $26 or more.

We are not just opposing these threats. We are building the machine that can defeat them — training activists, organizing precincts, and mobilizing conservatives who are ready to fight.

But every day we delay, the other side gains ground.

The cost of inaction is no longer theoretical. It is the loss of free speech. The loss of secure borders. The loss of a country that still believes in individual liberty and American exceptionalism.

Please do not wait.

Click here and make your $26 gift right now — monthly or one-time.

History will not remember the people who meant well.

It will remember those who stood up when it counted.

We are standing up.

We need you standing with us.

Become a Patriot Partner or donate $26 today.

This election will decide whether America remains free or continues its slide into something darker.

The choice is ours — but only if we fund the fight.

For the future of this nation,

Brigitte Gabriel

Chairwoman and CEO

P.S. Every single $26 donation and every new Patriot Partner directly strengthens our ability to train and mobilize for victory in 2026. The other side is not taking a break. Neither can we. Please give now.