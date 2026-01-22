The Democrats’ swift takeover of Virginia’s legislature and governor’s office is a chilling reminder of what happens when conservatives stay home on Election Day. It took them no time at all—mere days—to unleash a radical laundry list of legislative priorities that erode freedoms, crush families with taxes, and undermine the very foundations of our republic.

Governor Abigail Spanberger, who campaigned as a “tough-on-crime moderate,” has revealed her true colors, playing the people of Virginia like a fiddle. On her very first day in office, Gov. Spanberger moved quickly to rescind former Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s order requiring the Virginia State Police and Department of Corrections to cooperate with ICE.

This isn’t governance; it’s a betrayal, proving that the so-called moderate label is nothing but a cynical tool to win votes, discarded the moment power is seized to push an agenda diametrically opposed to the American way of life.

Look at the onslaught of bills the new Democratic majority in the state legislature has introduced: Two new higher income tax brackets at 8% and 10% for those earning over $600,000, plus a 10% bracket for millionaires; a 3.8% investment tax piled on state income taxes; a new personal property tax on landscaping equipment; raised hotel taxes; and even a new 4.3% sales tax on deliveries from Amazon, Uber Eats, and more.

That alone should be enough to make most people question the priorities of Virginia’s new Democratic trifecta—but it gets worse. Much worse.

They’re planning on banning gas-powered leaf blowers, guaranteeing free education for illegal aliens, making it illegal to approach someone at an abortion clinic, and replacing Columbus Day with “Indigenous Peoples Day.”

And as if the downward spiral weren’t already clear, they decided to go all in on election insecurity.

The legislature is proposing extending absentee ballot deadlines to three days after Election Day, expanding ranked-choice voting, pushing ballot curing to a week post-election, adding Virginia to the National Popular Vote Compact, and outrageously making hand-counting ballots illegal.

And just to add insult to injury they decided to dump the whole “tough on crime” bit, and put the security of the entire state in jeopardy.

Their soft-on-crime push lowers penalties for robbery, bans arrests of illegal aliens in courthouses, removes mandatory minimum sentences for rape, manslaughter, possession and distribution of child pornography, and allows localities to install speed cameras.

This is a full-frontal assault on law-abiding citizens, rewarding criminals and invaders while punishing taxpayers and patriots.

All of this is on top of their already-in-motion plan to change the electoral map in the Old Dominion. Democrats in Virginia’s Senate just rammed through a constitutional amendment—for the second time—that lets them hijack the state’s redistricting process, sideline the independent commission, and redraw congressional maps to their heart’s content.

Their goal is blatant: flip the current slim 6-5 Democratic edge into a crushing 9-2 or even 10-1 supermajority, rigging the game so thoroughly that Virginia’s congressional voice is silenced for conservatives for a generation. This power grab now heads to voters in a special election Democrats are desperately trying to jam through as early as April, hoping low turnout and confusion let them steal the map before patriots can mobilize.

This isn’t democracy—it’s a naked attempt to entrench one-party rule. Every Virginian who values fair elections and honest representation must wake up, get informed, and vote NO to stop this radical power grab.

If America doesn't wake up, the nightmare in Virginia has the potential to spread to your backyard in 2026.

If America doesn’t wake up, the nightmare in Virginia has the potential to spread to your backyard in 2026. Many Democrats will run as “moderates” to dupe voters, then unleash policies that flood our communities with illegals, rig elections, hike taxes to fund their big government agenda, and strip away our constitutional rights.

Don’t buy the facade—it’s a Trojan horse for tyranny.

Let Virginia be a lesson learned, not a harbinger of doom. Educate yourself. Talk to your friends, neighbors, and family—share the truth about what’s at stake. Mobilize, vote, and save your state from enduring a similar fate.

There are only months left until the 2026 midterms—and they will decide whether we hold onto our freedoms or surrender them by electing snake in the grass leaders. Join ACT for America in the fight to reclaim our states and our nation. If we mobilize now, we can be the dam that prevents this radical flood and restores the America we love: one where freedom, security, and prosperity come first. The time to act is now—before it’s too late.

