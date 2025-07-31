Celebrating a Health Freedom Victory: Trump and RFK Jr Deliver Final Blows to WHO

Friends, your unwavering passion fueled a movement that changed history! Over 12 million emails, petitions, phone calls, and social media posts from dedicated patriots like you created an unstoppable wave.

On January 21, 2025, President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the WHO, blocking the ‘Health Treaty’—a sovereignty-smashing threat that would have ceded our autonomy to globalist control.

In a final death blow, President Donald J. Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a decisive end to the WHO’s globalist agenda, rejecting its May 20, 2025, pandemic treaty, now adopted by the WHO without US backing!

Under Trump and RFK Jr.’s leadership, the U.S. rejected this non-binding treaty, sending a clear message: America will not bow to foreign control.

For years, Act for America has been a fierce guardian, battling the World Health Organization’s (WHO) attempts to impose a globalist health treaty that would undermine U.S. autonomy, playing a pivotal role in shaping the current landscape.

Last May, we celebrated a monumental victory as Montana’s Attorney General Austin Knudsen led a coalition of 22 State Attorneys General in a bold letter to President Biden, fiercely opposing the ratification of the WHO’s health treaties, buying us time. Sparked by Act for America’s bold campaign launched on March 14, calling for State Attorneys General to unite and establish a State-backed firewall to prevent the eager Biden Administration from signing the WHO agreement.

On May 2nd, 49 U.S. Senators sent a letter to President Biden, demanding that he reject the unacceptable WHO agreements.

In a powerful stand, several states took decisive action from 2022 to 2024 to limit the World Health Organization’s (WHO) influence over public health policy, reflecting a broader movement of 26 states either passing or considering similar laws or resolutions. States that passed legislation include Louisiana, which enacted Senate Bill 133 (effective August 1, 2024) to prohibit WHO, UN, and World Economic Forum jurisdiction; Florida, with Senate Bill 252 (2023) allowing disregard of WHO recommendations; Utah, passing House Bill 469 (2024) to require legislative approval for WHO directives; Tennessee, enacting House Bill 279 (2025) to bar compliance without legislative consent; and Oklahoma, with Senate Bill 426 (2024) banning unapproved WHO policies. Additionally, 21 other states, including Montana (leading a 22-state AG coalition opposing WHO treaties), Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia, introduced or considered similar legislation or resolutions by mid-2025, reinforcing state authority against global health mandates.

Mandate Freedom! We also waged an unrelenting grassroots war, securing dozens of state-level bills across half the nation, banning mask, vaccine, and health passport mandates. Our fierce defense of children, parents, frontline workers, and employees ensured their right to opt out of oppressive globalist mandates. This unstoppable resistance, driven by the will of the American people, proved that when patriots unite, no globalist scheme—whether from the WHO or elsewhere—can prevail against us.

By August of 2022, we achieved 14 Governor State Bans on Vaxx, Mass, and Passport Mandates, and 17 Attorney Generals filed lawsuits against the Biden Administration.

This battle against the WHO and Health Tyranny shows why elections at every level—local, state, and federal—are vital. Our governors and state leaders, backed by the will of the people, balanced out Biden’s runaway globalism, protecting our families and freedoms.

Your Voice Defended and Secured US Sovereignty!

Today, we celebrate the retirement of our anti-WHO campaign, a glorious triumph led by giants like Trump and RFK Jr., who are turning the American people’s will into action, not empty promises. With RFK Jr.’s unwavering commitment to truth and liberty, America stands tall—free, sovereign, and unyielding against global tyranny!

