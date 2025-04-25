Act for America’s Relentless Fight Against the WHO’s Sovereignty-Smashing Treaty
Your unwavering passion fueled a movement that changed history! Over 12 million emails, petitions, phone calls, and social media posts from dedicated patriots like you created an unstoppable wave, compelling President Trump to act decisively. On January 21, 2025, he withdrew the U.S. from the WHO, blocking the ‘Health Treaty’—a sovereignty-smashing threat that would have ceded our autonomy to globalist control. Your voices ensured America’s freedom remains intact, proving that grassroots action can triumph over tyranny. Together, we safeguarded our nation’s future!
For years, Act for America has been a fierce guardian of American sovereignty, battling the World Health Organization’s (WHO) attempts to impose a globalist health treaty that would undermine U.S. autonomy. With your unwavering support, we’ve fought long and hard to stop this “sovereignty-smashing” agreement, successfully curbing some of the most totalitarian language in its earlier drafts. Our grassroots campaigns have mobilized patriots nationwide, ensuring our voices echo in the halls of power. A scan of Act for America’s Substack reveals the intensity of this fight: since 2022, we’ve published numerous posts campaigning to expose and halt the WHO’s overreach, including detailed exposés on the treaty’s threats to national sovereignty and individual freedoms. These efforts have been pivotal in shaping the current landscape.
The latest development, reported by The Epoch Times on April 22, confirms the WHO’s persistence. After years of negotiations, the WHO finalized a legally binding pandemic treaty, signed by member states on April 16, 2025. Described as a “significant milestone” by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agreement aims to ensure global cooperation during future pandemics by mandating rapid data sharing, overseeing PPE supply chains, and addressing resource competition seen during COVID-19. However, the treaty’s final form reflects compromises: earlier drafts contained language granting the WHO sweeping powers over national health policies, which Act for America and other advocates fiercely opposed as a direct assault on sovereignty. Our campaigns helped pressure U.S. leaders to resist these provisions, resulting in a diluted treaty that, while still concerning, lacks the most egregious globalist mandates.
A critical victory in this fight came with the U.S. exit from the WHO, announced by President Donald Trump on January 21, 2025, shortly after his second-term inauguration. Trump cited the WHO’s mishandling of COVID-19 and its “inappropriate political influence” from member states like China, alongside the disproportionate financial burden on the U.S., as reasons for the withdrawal. The executive order also ceased U.S. involvement in the pandemic treaty negotiations, recalled U.S. personnel from WHO roles, and initiated a review of the 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced this stance, noting on April 18, 2025, that the U.S. was prepared to “move on” from global health engagements that did not prioritize American interests, signaling a broader rejection of multilateral frameworks that infringe on sovereignty.
This exit is a testament to Act for America’s advocacy, which amplified public outcry and pressured leaders to act. Yet, the fight is far from over. The WHO’s treaty, even in its revised form, poses risks for nations still bound by it, and globalist pressures persist. Lawrence Gostin, a global health professor at Georgetown, called the U.S. withdrawal “the darkest day for global health,” warning it could sow seeds for future pandemics—a claim we reject as fearmongering to justify control. Act for America remains vigilant, ensuring the U.S. does not rejoin the WHO under future administrations or succumb to similar globalist treaties.
We call on Congress to codify the U.S. exit from the WHO into law, preventing any future re-entry without legislative approval. With your continued support, Act for America will keep fighting to protect American sovereignty, reject globalist overreach, and preserve our right to self-determination.
Together, we’ve made history—let’s ensure it stays that way.
WHO cooperated very well with the CCP during the covid attack. They covered up the truth of covid and ran interference against Pres Trump keeping the truth about the simple treatments that would heal the virus from being used and promoting the fatal treatments like ventilators that killed people. They are not about world health, they are about power and control over the world. Glad to see Pres Trump has taken this action. Defund WHO and they will go bankrupt because the US is the biggest payer they have.
