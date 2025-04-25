Act for America’s Relentless Fight Against the WHO’s Sovereignty-Smashing Treaty

Act for America’s Relentless Fight Against the WHO’s Sovereignty-Smashing Treaty

Your unwavering passion fueled a movement that changed history! Over 12 million emails, petitions, phone calls, and social media posts from dedicated patriots like you created an unstoppable wave, compelling President Trump to act decisively. On January 21, 2025, he withdrew the U.S. from the WHO, blocking the ‘Health Treaty’—a sovereignty-smashing threat that would have ceded our autonomy to globalist control. Your voices ensured America’s freedom remains intact, proving that grassroots action can triumph over tyranny. Together, we safeguarded our nation’s future!

For years, Act for America has been a fierce guardian of American sovereignty, battling the World Health Organization’s (WHO) attempts to impose a globalist health treaty that would undermine U.S. autonomy. With your unwavering support, we’ve fought long and hard to stop this “sovereignty-smashing” agreement, successfully curbing some of the most totalitarian language in its earlier drafts. Our grassroots campaigns have mobilized patriots nationwide, ensuring our voices echo in the halls of power. A scan of Act for America’s Substack reveals the intensity of this fight: since 2022, we’ve published numerous posts campaigning to expose and halt the WHO’s overreach, including detailed exposés on the treaty’s threats to national sovereignty and individual freedoms. These efforts have been pivotal in shaping the current landscape.

We need your support! If you value Act for America’s relentless work to protect the heartbeat of our nation, please consider a generous one-time or monthly donation today. Your contribution fuels our 80/20 focus on the biggest issues, delivering daily 3-minute updates to inform and equip you, while empowering you to act through 30-second ACT NOW campaigns. Together, we can pass hundreds of bills that uphold our America First, Judeo-Christian values—ensuring our children’s future reflects the principles that made this country great. Donate now and join the movement! Subscribe annually below and receive a special half-price offer or donate monthly for less than a cup of coffee a month!

The latest development, reported by The Epoch Times on April 22, confirms the WHO’s persistence. After years of negotiations, the WHO finalized a legally binding pandemic treaty, signed by member states on April 16, 2025. Described as a “significant milestone” by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agreement aims to ensure global cooperation during future pandemics by mandating rapid data sharing, overseeing PPE supply chains, and addressing resource competition seen during COVID-19. However, the treaty’s final form reflects compromises: earlier drafts contained language granting the WHO sweeping powers over national health policies, which Act for America and other advocates fiercely opposed as a direct assault on sovereignty. Our campaigns helped pressure U.S. leaders to resist these provisions, resulting in a diluted treaty that, while still concerning, lacks the most egregious globalist mandates.

A critical victory in this fight came with the U.S. exit from the WHO, announced by President Donald Trump on January 21, 2025, shortly after his second-term inauguration. Trump cited the WHO’s mishandling of COVID-19 and its “inappropriate political influence” from member states like China, alongside the disproportionate financial burden on the U.S., as reasons for the withdrawal. The executive order also ceased U.S. involvement in the pandemic treaty negotiations, recalled U.S. personnel from WHO roles, and initiated a review of the 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reinforced this stance, noting on April 18, 2025, that the U.S. was prepared to “move on” from global health engagements that did not prioritize American interests, signaling a broader rejection of multilateral frameworks that infringe on sovereignty.

This exit is a testament to Act for America’s advocacy, which amplified public outcry and pressured leaders to act. Yet, the fight is far from over. The WHO’s treaty, even in its revised form, poses risks for nations still bound by it, and globalist pressures persist. Lawrence Gostin, a global health professor at Georgetown, called the U.S. withdrawal “the darkest day for global health,” warning it could sow seeds for future pandemics—a claim we reject as fearmongering to justify control. Act for America remains vigilant, ensuring the U.S. does not rejoin the WHO under future administrations or succumb to similar globalist treaties.

We call on Congress to codify the U.S. exit from the WHO into law, preventing any future re-entry without legislative approval. With your continued support, Act for America will keep fighting to protect American sovereignty, reject globalist overreach, and preserve our right to self-determination.

Together, we’ve made history—let’s ensure it stays that way.

Share

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!