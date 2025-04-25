Act for America

WHO cooperated very well with the CCP during the covid attack. They covered up the truth of covid and ran interference against Pres Trump keeping the truth about the simple treatments that would heal the virus from being used and promoting the fatal treatments like ventilators that killed people. They are not about world health, they are about power and control over the world. Glad to see Pres Trump has taken this action. Defund WHO and they will go bankrupt because the US is the biggest payer they have.

On a different subject, yet still about health, when I was young the environmental rage was to clean up coal emissions and internal combustion emissions that were responsible for emitting sulfur dioxide. When sulfur dioxide is released into the atmosphere it mixes with the humidity turning into a crude form of sulfuric acid, thus called acid rain. It was damaging trees, crops, buildings and peoples health. There was a coal strip mining operation in my state that was shut down in the 50's due the the coal being high in sulfur content. We've done a great job of cleaning up the emissions from coal fired plants and internal combustion engines, but now we want to get rid of them. Talk about cutting our nose off to spite our face! Global warming, climate change, the green movement is a deluding spirit that has people wanting to save "mother earth". As Romans 1 says, they shall worship the creation more than the Creator and that is what that movement is doing. The other day I read that there is a start up company in S Dakota called Make Sunsets that is sending balloons up into the upper atmosphere and releasing sulfur dioxide to create a shading effect that is suppose to combat climate change. Duh, that will cause the very acid rain we worked so hard to get rid of decades ago and businesses are paying them to buy carbon credits so they can send more sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere. I did a search and found their website, its not a joke. It's insanity. Insanity is the result of worshiping the creation instead of the Creator and this geoengineering is insanity. It must be stopped before it does more damage to the earth in which they claim to be saving all in the name of money. A few years back I watched a video of men putting dust into the atmosphere thinking it will cause rain. Duh, if that was so, then why didn't the massive dust storms of the 1930's depression days end the severe drought in the Midwest that helped create the dust storms? Rain didn't fall even though the dust storms were so severe they blocked out the sun making the day dark as night and the temperatures were high. These are educated men who get lots of taxpayer money to do these insane things. They are not educated professionals, they are educated in "Confusion" by our sick educational system. If you want to throw your money away, just send it to me and I'll go out and throw up a handful of dust to save you from climate change. Of course, the only change you'll receive is your money changing from your hand to mine and I don't recommend that. So if you are smart and won't send me your money to do insanity, then why are we allowing our government to take our money and do insane things with it?

