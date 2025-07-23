Good riddance to NPR and PBS, two institutions that, when faced with the real threat of Congress defunding their taxpayer-supported budgets, chose to double down on their blatant partisan bias rather than reform.

Congratulations! Our relentless campaign helped deliver a decisive victory, forcing NPR, PBS, and their partisan allies into the private sector, where they will face the consequences of their bias without the crutch of taxpayer dollars.

As the walls closed in, their final act was not to seek balance or rebuild trust but to entrench themselves further in a singular, left-leaning worldview, proving they were never about journalism but about pushing an agenda.

Recent reports exposed the depth of NPR and PBS’s bias, particularly in their coverage of President Donald J. Trump and his administration. A 2025 Media Research Center analysis found that NPR’s reporting on Trump’s second term was 84% negative, with only 6% positive coverage, while PBS was scarcely better at 78% negative and 9% positive. This stark imbalance, consistent with their 2024 election coverage (72% negative for the Republican National Convention versus 88% positive for the Democratic National Convention), revealed a deliberate editorial slant that prioritized ideology over truth. Far from serving as impartial platforms, NPR and PBS became echo chambers, amplifying progressive talking points while dismissing or burying stories that challenged their narrative, such as the Hunter Biden laptop saga or the economic gains under Trump’s policies.

For too long, these outlets have masqueraded as neutral stewards of public interest while peddling one-sided narratives that alienate millions of Americans on their dime! Perhaps most egregious was PBS’s betrayal of a national treasure: Sesame Street. Once a beloved institution trusted by parents and grandparents to teach children the basics—letters, numbers, and kindness—Sesame Street was corrupted under PBS’s stewardship. The show abandoned its mission of teaching the 26 letters of the alphabet for a new, divisive curriculum pushing 51 genders and transgender indoctrination. This shift alienated families who once saw the program as a safe, educational haven, replacing universal lessons with ideological activism. By weaponizing a cultural icon to advance a narrow agenda, PBS not only eroded public trust but also underscored why taxpayer funding for such outlets could no longer be justified.

For years, American taxpayers have been forced to bankroll a media empire that, far from serving the public interest, has peddled partisan narratives under the guise of journalism. National Public Radio (NPR), the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and even the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have siphoned off billions in federal funds, propping up a system rife with bias and waste.

Act for America, a grassroots powerhouse, has fought tirelessly to end taxpayer-funded propaganda, culminating in a historic victory as Congress finally pulls the plug on these outdated institutions. This is a testament to our journey, the obstacles we’ve overcome, and the triumph of our Representative Republic reclaiming our voice.

