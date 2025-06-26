Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Carlin's avatar
Sally Carlin
8h

I don’t get enough to pay tax. I just know I am thankful for what I get!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
6h

It’s time we talk about the real crisis destroying American families — and it’s not just cultural. Every year, the U.S. government funnels over $15.2 billion from Social Security through Title IV-D and IV-E — rewarding states for removing children, breaking apart families, and denying fit parents access to their own kids.

This isn’t about justice or safety. It’s about funding incentives that turn children into revenue streams and non-custodial parents — usually loving moms and dads — into ATM machines with no voice.

We can’t rebuild families until we repeal the broken incentives that profit from tearing them apart. Let’s end this taxpayer-funded child removal system, give BOTH parents a fair chance, and finally put children’s best interests above government contracts.

#EndTitleIVD #FamilyCourtReform #SaveOurKids #ParentalRights #StopGovernmentCorruption

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture