Fresh from a thrilling Fourth of July and eagerly awaiting America’s 250th anniversary next summer, and the race for the 2026 midterms fast approaching, New York confronts a perilous battle against the rise of Zohran Mamdani’s radical agenda.

Zohran Mamdani’s participation in a pro-Hamas march on October 8, 2023, just a day after Hamas’s brutal October 7 attack on Israel, reveals his troubling alignment with extremist rhetoric. Marching alongside supporters chanting “One solution, intifada revolution” and “Globalize the Intifada,” Mamdani failed to condemn Hamas’s terrorism, instead accusing Israel of “genocide” by October 13. This man is dangerous and should be deported, along with his father, under Rubio’s State Department policies.

Mamdani, son of Columbia professor Mahmood Mamdani, whose 2004 book, ‘Good Muslim, Bad Muslim,’ frames Muslim suicide bombers as soldiers, attempting to humanize this cowardly form of terrorism. He writes, “We need to recognize the suicide bomber, first and foremost, as a category of soldier. Suicide bombing needs to be understood as a feature of modern political violence rather than stigmatized as a mark of barbarism.”

Like his father, Mamani justifies Islamic terrorism as a legitimate act and even marches openly in solidarity with Hamas and their Sabbath Massacre. They must be stopped culturally, lawfully, and at the ballot box!

Mamdani’s father’s teachings intentionally hide the horrific reality of suicide bomber recruitment, where terrorist groups exploit vulnerable youth with martyr stipends for families, coerce young women with threats of fabricated sexual immorality, and force children off the streets into suicide missions under sniper fire.

Less than 10% of all suicide bombers act solely on ideological volition without financial or coercive influence, and Mamdani’s father surely knows this.

90% of suicide bombers are not soldiers for freedom, but disposable victims of monstrous terrorist regimes rejecting peace, like the repeated attempts at the rejected two-state solution for Palestinians, whose hatred demands Jews be wiped off the map.

As a professor, Mamdani’s father is clearly a propagandist and apologist for terrorists and acting as an influence arm of radical Islamists in the US and should have been fired back in 2004 with the release of his book and his influence extends to his son who refuses to recant on his own calls for ‘global intifada!’

Such ideologies fuel domestic terrorism, like the recent Kentucky attack where a Muslim convert—possibly radicalized in jail—shot a state trooper and killed two women in a church, potentially an honor killing targeting his child’s mother.

The Red-Green Jihad and Global Insurrection Pact

Mamdani and radical professors like Mamdani’s father are deeply devoted to an alarming convergence of Marxist-Maoist political movements with hateful ideologies and radical Islamic terrorist-linked networks, often termed the Red-Green Axis, represents a dangerous fusion of revolutionary socialism and Islamist extremism united by anti-Western, anti-capitalist, and anti-Semitic agendas.

Their tax-and-spend socialism seeks to ensnare and enslave taxpayers, turning cities like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles into socialist cesspools, already well underway!

This summer, we must prepare for 2026. Voters must deliver a harsh reprimand at the ballot box. America’s cities can be safe, prosperous bastions of hope, but only if we unite against this Marxist and Islamist tide. This Summer, stay informed, research candidates, and prepare to support those who put America first.

Enemies of the state like Mamdani and his father mean business—will America rise in unity to push back and preserve our nation’s values?

